Route 151 Curb Ramp Construction Starts Monday in Hopewell

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing ADA curb ramp construction on Route 151 (Gringo Road) in Hopewell Township, Beaver County will begin Monday, August 22 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur weekdays on Route 151 at the intersection with Gringo Independence Road from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through late September. Crews from Pugliano Construction Compnay will conduct the curb ramp construction work.

