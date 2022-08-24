SBX Productions, Home of “Bell & The Birdmen” Podcast, Partners with Philly Sports Trips for Exclusive Birds Road Trips
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SBX Productions, home of the popular “Bell & The Birdmen” podcast series, is partnering with Philly Sports Trips this season for exclusive Philadelphia football fan experiences, including “Birds” road trips and home game tailgates, beginning Sunday, September 11 in Detroit.
“We love being around Eagles fans, their energy and enthusiasms, many of whom we have met over the past year through our “Bell & The Birdmen” podcast,” said John Barchard, CEO of SBX Productions. “We have been planning to bring our audience even more excitement this season, including unique opportunities to be on the road with their favorite football team, and we are pleased to announce our partnership with Philly Sports Trips this season. Vince Rizzuto and his team have created a unique slate of road trip offerings, as well as home game tailgates, so this season their wonderful community of fans will join our weekly events lineup.”
Barchard, a former Sports Radio 94 WIP host, joined with fellow former host Vince Quinn in 2020 to launch SBX Productions (formerly known as Last Out Media) as one of the first content creation studios focused on creating podcasts for businesses in the Philadelphia region.
“We will be creating “Bell & The Birdmen” episodes around each Birds game this season, as well as filming segments for an upcoming documentary on the 2022 season,” Barchard said. “We are bringing a number of our clients, as well as many of our brand sponsors, to each weekend event, broadening their audience reach with exclusive offers, tastings, and more planned through our new partnership with Philly Sports Trips.”
The SBX Productions / Philly Sports Trips exclusive road trips are set for all eight Birds road games this fall, including the September 11 season opener in Detroit, September 25 in Washington, D.C., October 9 in Phoenix; November 3 in Houston; November 20 in Indianapolis (featuring an added Holy Cross vs. Notre Dame college game); December 11 against New York in the Meadowlands; December 18 in Chicago; and December 24 in Dallas.
“Philly Sports Trips is a family-owned business that my wife and I started nearly six years ago, and in that time, we’ve taken Philadelphia fans on the road all over the country, across all five major sports, including the Philadelphia Union,” said Vince Rizzuto, co-founder and CEO of Philly Sports Trips. “One of the ways we've been able to grow is through partnerships, when we ask how can we provide more value to our customers?
“What I liked about SBX Productions is that they are really good at creating live events, and they have a great following that wants to interact with them,” Rizzuto said. “It’s a great fit for both of us, and they are also going to help us find new partnerships. We’re also going to work together on the documentary, a project we’ve long wanted to do, incorporating it into every road trip. John, Vince and their team fit well with our family business, and together we provide terrific value for Birds fans this season.”
For this season’s home games, SBX Productions joins Philly Sports Trips in hosting pre-game tailgates at the Gatehouse in the Navy Yard, a short walk from Lincoln Financial Field.
Beginning with the Minnesota contest on September 19th, the tailgate package includes:
• All-inclusive drinks from the Gatehouse.
• All-inclusive food catered by Cav’s Philly Tailgates.
• Live entertainment from a local DJ.
• Live Pre-Game show with “Bell & the Birdmen.”
• Special guests including former Birds star Hollis Thomas and other surprise guests; and
• A Viewing Party of the game at the Gatehouse after the tailgate.
The facilities at the Gatehouse in the Navy Yard include an outdoor beer garden with big screen TVs, outdoor covered patio, indoor and outdoor bars, plenty of seating, and indoor restrooms.
Highlights of the upcoming road trips include the Washington, D.C. trip, where at least 15 bus loads of Birds fans will be extending special greetings to the new Commanders quarterback; a chartered flight and four-day trip to Phoenix; and an added college football game at the University of Notre Dame along with the Birds game in Indianapolis.
“We’re bringing a special focus to two of these events,” said Rizzuto. “The September 25th game in Washington, we’ve done bus trips for almost eight years now, even before we officially became a company. We are estimating between 800 to 1,000 fans for that trip, with 15 busses reserved, we’ll have full catering, entertainment, “Bell & The Birdmen,” and Hollis Thomas will be joining us on that trip.
It’s a Sunday afternoon game – one day, leave in the morning, home in the evening. We have 1,000 lower level seats in the stadium for that game, and our package includes the entire day, food, drinks, entertainment, transportation and game tickets. For the Arizona trip in October, we have chartered our own plane, so we have 183 passenger seats for a four-night trip to Arizona, a hotel with nine swimming pools, a meet and greet with Seth Joyner, it’s an all-inclusive trip including the game.”
SBX Productions adds their brand sponsors into the tailgate and hospitality mix, including:
• Liquid Death Mountain Water, providing complimentary bottles to all fans.
• AWSM Sauce, providing their new, sustainable sauces and condiments.
• QB54 Backyard Football Game, which will set up at each tailgate party home and on the road.
• 2D Distillery, which is creating a special “Bell & The Birdmen” whiskey; and
• Reading Soda Works, which is creating a special “Bell & The Birdmen” soda for this season which will benefit the Eagles Autism Challenge.
Further information, including tickets and booking information for this season’s Birds road games and home tailgates, is available at the Philly Sports Trips website, https://phillysportstrips.com.
Additional information about SBX Productions is available at their website, http://www.SBXProductions.co, while the “Bell & The Birdmen” podcast is available at https://bell-and-the-bird-men.simplecast.com.
