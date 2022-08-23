Djuno Launches Cloud Price Discovery Engine

Djuno launches a Cloud Price Discovery Engine that allows IT professionals to take control of their cloud infrastructure costs.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Djuno officially launched Compass, a Cloud Price Discovery Engine that allows IT professionals to navigate cloud prices with confidence and take control of their cloud infrastructure costs.

There are many cloud providers around the world and it is difficult for IT professionals to monitor them efficiently. Compass uses artificial intelligence, and in particular natural language processing (NLP), to discover real time price information for virtual machine (VM) pricing and make it transparent and easy to compare and calculate a value for money index for each of them. The cost parameters tracked include random access memory (RAM), computing power (CPUs) as well as operating system.

Users can search freely all VMs, compare prices, and choose the right offering from more than 25 cloud providers globally. These include: Amazon AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Oracle, Alibaba Cloud, Digital Ocean, Hetzner, Outscale, CloudSigma, Exoscale, Genesis, Katapult, Linode, Scaleway, Upcloud, Vexxhost, Vultr, Bluvalt, Hopla, T-Systems, Cherry Servers, Maxihost. New providers are expected to be added in the future.

Moe Sayadi, CEO of Djuno, with background as a solutions architect at Microsoft and Avaloq said: "Cloud pricing is opaque. The Djuno Cloud Price Discovery Engine will allow IT professionals to navigate cloud prices with confidence and take under control their cloud infrastructure costs."

About Djuno

Djuno Ltd develops tools for cloud infrastructure management and optimisation. You can try the Cloud Price Discovery Engine at https://search.djuno.io