New Haven Barracks/ Disorderly Conduct X2

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B5002588

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock                              

STATION: New Haven Barracks                      

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: August 17th, at 0948 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Notch Road, Bristol VT

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Linda Donovan

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richmond, VT

 

ACCUSED: Mark Buschman

AGE: 68

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

 

VICTIM: Amanda Sheppard

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 17th 2022 at approximately 0948 hours, State Police dispatch received a call to report a dispute at a residence in the Town of Bristol. Investigation revealed Linda Donovan (54) and Mark Buschman (68) had both separately utilized their vehicles for the purpose of blocking vehicular and pedestrian traffic. Ultimately, preventing Amanda Sheppard (40) from leaving the residence. 

 

Donovan was released from the scene with a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court- Addison Criminal Division on October 17th, 2022 at 1230 hours to answer to the above charge.

 

On August 19th, 2022 contact with Buschman was made. Buschman received a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court- Addison Criminal Division on October 17, 2022 at 1230 hours to answer to the above charge.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A            

BAIL:  N/A

MUG SHOT: N 

COURT ACTION: Y 

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Addison Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/17/22 at 1230 hours          

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

 

New Haven Barracks/ Disorderly Conduct X2

