New Haven Barracks/ Disorderly Conduct X2

CASE#: 22B5002588
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: August 17th, at 0948 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Notch Road, Bristol VT
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Linda Donovan
AGE: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richmond, VT
ACCUSED: Mark Buschman
AGE: 68
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT
VICTIM: Amanda Sheppard
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 17th 2022 at approximately 0948 hours, State Police dispatch received a call to report a dispute at a residence in the Town of Bristol. Investigation revealed Linda Donovan (54) and Mark Buschman (68) had both separately utilized their vehicles for the purpose of blocking vehicular and pedestrian traffic. Ultimately, preventing Amanda Sheppard (40) from leaving the residence.
Donovan was released from the scene with a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court- Addison Criminal Division on October 17th, 2022 at 1230 hours to answer to the above charge.
On August 19th, 2022 contact with Buschman was made. Buschman received a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court- Addison Criminal Division on October 17, 2022 at 1230 hours to answer to the above charge.
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Addison Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/17/22 at 1230 hours
