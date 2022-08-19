Interstate 70 Single Lane Restrictions

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists that daylight single-lane restrictions will occur between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on eastbound and/or westbound Interstate 70 in the area of the Yukon/Madison Interchange. The restrictions will occur as needed between Monday, August 22 through Thursday, September 1, weather dependent.

The restrictions are necessary for crews to remove temporary barrier wall/guiderail and to place permanent barrier wall.

Crews from Trumbull Corporation are performing the work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

