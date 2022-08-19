Reminder: Public Invited to Recruitment Event for CDL Operators in Perry County

​​Others planned in south central PA

Harrisburg, PA - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will host a recruitment event for job seekers to learn about winter temporary and permanent CDL operator (starting pay is $21.00/hr.) positions the department offers in Perry County.







A job fair will be held from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM Tuesday, August 23 at the Perry County Maintenance Office, 413 W. Main Street, New Bloomfield PA 17068.

Staff will be available to discuss current and future openings within the commonwealth for CDL operators, who must have a valid Pennsylvania (PA) CDL Class A or B with no restrictions.





On-the-spot applications, interviews, and driving skills testing will take place. Applicants need to bring their current CDL license and medical examiners card.





Laptops and staff will be available to help interested participants navigate the new electronic application system. Human Resources staff will be on-hand to discuss benefit options and opportunities for permanent employment.







PennDOT is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer promoting workforce diversity. To learn more about commonwealth employment opportunities, please visit: www.employment.pa.gov





MEDIA CONTACT: Fritzi Schreffler, cell 717-418-5016; or Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018





###







Please refer to the list below for other PennDOT recruiting events planned for south central PA:

• Adams County: 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM Friday, September 9 at the Adams County Maintenance Office, 1185 Fairfield Road, Gettysburg PA 17325. For more information, please call 717-450-2223.

• Cumberland County: 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM Friday, August 26 at the Cumberland County Maintenance Office, 40 Army Heritage Drive, Carlisle PA 17013.

• Lancaster County: 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM Wednesday, August 24 at the Lancaster County Maintenance Office, 2105 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster PA 17602. For more information, please call 717-299-7621.



