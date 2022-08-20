A Dream Band Called the Groovalution

ellee ven ellee ven logo Like Anybody Discography

Songwriter and investor ellee ven releases “Like Anybody” today, aligning with star-studded writers and musicians with her the band, The Groovalution.

I am just beginning to truly capture my musical journey and aligning with the best talent I can, creating the most meaningful experiences in the name of my own Groovalution.” — ellee ven

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Songwriter and investor ellee ven releases “Like Anybody” today. Since the onset of the pandemic, ellee ven’s time for songwriting multiplied, as did her access to amazing players who might usually be on the road, enabling new artistic opportunities and drawing new musical collaborators.

ellee ven’s dream to align with star-studded writers and musicians has become a reality in the band, The Groovalution. She honed her writing and has maintained a commitment to releasing new songs every three weeks. Through her independent efforts over the last two years, ellee ven’s music has earned over 11.5 million listens in 100 countries.

“The investment I have made as an independent artist has been fueled by passion, as have all of my projects, beginning with super charged recording sessions and boutique performances. I am just beginning to truly capture my musical journey and aligning with the best talent I can, creating the most meaningful experiences in the name of my own Groovalution,” said ellee ven.

ellee ven estimates over half of her songs have been inspired by beats produced by Prodéje. Prodéje is an original West Coast rapper who started with Tupac in the 90s and continues to be the talent behind South Central Cartel. Also at the core of ellee ven’s writing is longtime co-writer Jody Giachello, ellee ven’s drummer. Incoming, talented contributors include Sam Sims, Reggie Dozier, Michael Scott, Kern Brantley and Jeff Motley.

“You don’t even know the talent that is in this room,” said Producer Terry Santiel when speaking to the artist and collaborator roster during their last recording session.

Each distinguished industry veteran brings a unique strength to ellee ven’s writing and production process. Percussionist Terry Santiel has recorded at Motown Records, was a founding member of Rose Royce, also toured with Janet Jackson, Barry White, Justin Timberlake and many more. Now, Santiel is producing ellee ven, bringing together some of the greatest talent in pop music.

Guitarist Michael Scott formerly worked with Prince and Justin Timberlake. Sam Sims, a bassist, has shared the stage with Janet Jackson, Michael Jackson and the Dixie Chicks. A keyboardist, Jeff Motley has worked with Beyonce’s Destiny’s Child, Mary J. Blige, and Little John. Most recently, he co-wrote “May to September” with ellee ven.

As a means of artistic independence, ellee ven proudly owns the rights to her entire 200+ song catalog. Drawing from inspiration and the other projects surrounding her music, ellee ven’s work is proof that a vested interest in self-expression and creativity can power an artistic vision. ellee ven has also created The Virtual Quilt; thevirtualquilt.com is a free, everlasting and digital art installation that encourages citizens of the world to experience cataloged art from around the globe.



You can find ellee ven’s music wherever online users like to listen, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and YouTube Music. The Groovalution’s administrative offices are located in downtown Los Angeles, California. For catalog or further media inquiries, please contact press@thegroovalution.com.

