Funding Opportunity: 2022-23 Title I School Improvement Grant 1003 - Targeted Support for Long-term Identified Schools Grant

Grant Application Documents

Grant Application in PDF

Grant Application in Word

For the 2022-23 school year, the New York State Education Department (NYSED or “the Department”) is providing Target Districts with identified schools that have been in accountability status for multiple consecutive years the opportunity to receive additional support and technical assistance to assist these schools in meeting their annual identified targets.

Title I School Improvement Grant 1003 TARGETED SUPPORT FOR LONG-TERM IDENTIFIED SCHOOLS funds will be provided to support these programs. These funds will be separate from the Title I School Improvement Grant 1003 BASIC funds that districts are currently using to advance their improvement initiatives.

Target Districts that submitted a Notice of Intent and have at least one identified school that meet the criteria below are eligible to submit applications for this grant:

Currently identified CSI schools that were previously identified as Priority Schools from 2015 to 2018; or Currently identified TSI schools that were previously identified as Priority Schools from 2012 to 2018

A full list of eligible schools can be found in Attachment C – SIG TARGETED SUPPORT Eligible Schools.

The Department is providing $250,000 per eligible school.

The Department has established guidance and parameters for districts regarding the use of these funds:

The funds must directly connect to the 2022-23 Continuation Plan for all eligible Receivership schools and established School Comprehensive Education Plan (SCEP) Commitments for all eligible non-Receivership schools. The funds must support activities and expenses that will contribute to success with the Demonstrable Improvement Indicators (DIIs) / Lead Strategies OR SCEP Commitments. Principals will work with their District to complete a School Spending Plan for each eligible school as part of a single LEA application. Districts should ensure that the submitted school spending plans align with the Demonstrable Improvement Indicators (DIIs) / Lead Strategies OR SCEP Commitments identified in the school improvement plans. As part of the application review, NYSED will be looking for alignment between school improvement plans, Spending Plans, and the FS-10 budget costs. Please refer to Attachment A and Attachment B for examples of how to complete the Spending Plan. Due to the size of these grants, the Department will support districts that choose to pay for staff positions with these funds, provided these staff positions directly connect to established DIIs / Lead Strategies or SCEP Commitments. Any staff positions funded through this program must comply with federal “supplement, not supplant” guidelines and should not include core instructional positions. This approach will allow participating districts to establish staff positions that can be supported as long as the district has eligible schools participating in the support. SIG TARGETED SUPPORT funds cannot be used to support schools within the district that are not listed in Attachment C as an eligible school. If the district wishes to fund an expense that would support eligible and non-eligible schools, SIG TARGETED SUPPORT funds could only be used for the portion that will go toward eligible schools. The remaining amount for the portion that will support non-eligible schools must be covered by a different funding stream.

September 1, 2022 to August 31, 2023

Completed applications are due by August 31, 2022 and will be reviewed on a rolling basis. LEAs are encouraged to submit completed applications as soon as possible to expedite the review and approval process.

To receive SIG TARGETED SUPPORT funding, eligible Districts must submit:

the Application Cover Page a School Spending Plan for each participating school one signed original and two hard copies of the District’s FS-10 budget form the 2022-23 Continuation Plan for each participating Receivership school and SCEP for each participating TSI school (if applicable)

LEAs are required to send the submission documents listed above to:

NYS Education Department - Office of Accountability

Attn: Title I SIG 1003 TARGETED SUPPORT Grant

Room 320 EB

89 Washington Avenue

Albany, New York 12234

In addition, eligible Districts must submit one electronic copy of each of the items listed above to fieldsupport@nysed.gov and SIGA@nysed.gov.

For additional information or assistance, please contact: fieldsupport@nysed.gov

