The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces the Miami Area July 2022 Employment Data

Miami, Fla. —Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Miami metro area’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.3 percent over the year down 3.0 percentage points. The Miami metro area also gained the highest number of private sector jobs among all metro areas in July 2022 and had the fastest private sector over-the-year job growth rate. The Miami metro area’s nonagricultural employment increased by 80,000 jobs (+6.8 percent) over the year. Private sector jobs in the Miami metro area grew by 7.8 percent in July 2022, an increase of 81,000 jobs over the year. The Miami area labor force decreased by 6,841 over the year, a 0.5 percent decrease.

The industries gaining the most jobs over the year were trade, transportation, and utilities, increasing by 24,500 jobs; leisure and hospitality, increasing by 15,500 jobs; professional and business services, increasing by 13,100 jobs; and education and health services, increasing by 12,200 jobs. In July 2022, the Miami metro area led the metro areas in job gains over the year in trade, transportation, and utilities, increasing by 24,500 jobs; education and health services, increasing by 12,200 jobs; manufacturing, increasing by 4,800 jobs; and construction, increasing by 3,300 jobs.

July 2022 employment data indicates that Floridians are entering the workforce, businesses are creating jobs, and job seekers are successfully connecting with employment opportunities. These indicators are what sets Florida apart—Florida’s economy is strong and thriving.

Data in the month of July continues to indicate there are many job opportunities available for Floridians throughout the state, with more than 545,000 jobs posted online. Floridians in search of work and new job opportunities are encouraged to turn to the CareerSource Florida network for help. Floridians can find guidance on how to register with Employ Florida and search listings of available local job openings. Career seekers also can improve their employability by perfecting resume writing and interviewing skills, establishing career goals, and pursuing customized career training. These services are provided at no cost to job seekers.

To view the statewide July 2022 employment data, visit www.floridajobs.org/labor-market-information/labor-market-information-press-releases/monthly-press-releases. Visit Florida Insight for more information on labor market and economic data.

