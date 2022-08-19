The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces the Jacksonville Area July 2022 Employment Data

Jacksonville, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Jacksonville metro area led all other metro areas in job gains over the year in professional and business services (18,400 jobs). Jacksonville area’s private sector employment rate increased by 5.1 percent over the year in July 2022, adding 33,400 jobs.

The Jacksonville area’s total nonagricultural employment increased by 4.5 percent over the year in July 2022 (+32,700 jobs). The Jacksonville area labor force increased by 4.3 percent (+34,443) over the year in July 2022. The Jacksonville area unemployment rate was 2.8 percent in July 2022, down 1.5 percentage points from the July 2021 rate of 4.3 percent. The Jacksonville area industry gaining the most jobs over the year in July 2022 was professional and business services.

July 2022 employment data indicates that Floridians are entering the workforce, businesses are creating jobs, and job seekers are successfully connecting with employment opportunities. These indicators are what sets Florida apart—Florida’s economy is strong and thriving.

Data in the month of July continues to indicate there are many job opportunities available for Floridians throughout the state, with more than 545,000 jobs posted online. Floridians in search of work and new job opportunities are encouraged to turn to the CareerSource Florida network for help. Floridians can find guidance on how to register with Employ Florida and search listings of available local job openings. Career seekers also can improve their employability by perfecting resume writing and interviewing skills, establishing career goals, and pursuing customized career training. These services are provided at no cost to job seekers.





To view the statewide July 2022 employment data, visit www.floridajobs.org/labor-market-information/labor-market-information-press-releases/monthly-press-releases. Visit Florida Insight for more information on labor market and economic data.

