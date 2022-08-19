The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces the Orlando Area July 2022 Employment Data



Orlando, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Orlando area’s unemployment rate was 3.0 percent in July 2022, a decrease of 2.2 percentage points from 5.2 percent reported in July 2021. Orlando area’s private sector employment increased by 5.5 percent (+64,400 jobs) over the year, representing the third highest number of private sector jobs gained over the year in July 2022 among all metro areas. The Orlando area’s labor force increased by 56,154 over the year in July 2022, an increase of 4.2 percent.

The industries gaining the most jobs over the year were leisure and hospitality, increasing by 33,600 jobs; trade, transportation, and utilities, increasing by 16,200 jobs; and professional and business services, increasing by 10,800 jobs. The Orlando metro area led the metro areas in job gains over the year in leisure and hospitality, increasing by 33,600 jobs, and information, increasing by 1,100 jobs in July 2022.

July 2022 employment data indicates that Floridians are entering the workforce, businesses are creating jobs, and job seekers are successfully connecting with employment opportunities. These indicators are what sets Florida apart—Florida’s economy is strong and thriving.

Data in the month of July continues to indicate there are many job opportunities available for Floridians throughout the state, with more than 545,000 jobs posted online. Floridians in search of work and new job opportunities are encouraged to turn to the CareerSource Florida network for help. Floridians can find guidance on how to register with Employ Florida and search listings of available local job openings. Career seekers also can improve their employability by perfecting resume writing and interviewing skills, establishing career goals, and pursuing customized career training. These services are provided at no cost to job seekers.

To view the statewide July 2022 employment data, visit www.floridajobs.org/labor-market-information/labor-market-information-press-releases/monthly-press-releases. Visit Florida Insight for more information on labor market and economic data.



