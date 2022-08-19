The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces the Fort Lauderdale Area July 2022 Employment Data

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Fort Lauderdale metro area’s July 2022 unemployment rate was 2.9 percent, down 2.2 percentage points from the year ago rate of 5.1 percent. The Fort Lauderdale area private sector employment increased by 4.5 percent (+33,800 jobs) over the year in July 2022. The Fort Lauderdale area labor force also grew by 33,758 over the year, an increase of 3.3 percent over the year.

The Fort Lauderdale metro area industries gaining the most jobs over the year were professional and business services, increasing by 10,200 jobs; leisure and hospitality, increasing by 6,700 jobs; and education and health services, increasing by 5,800 jobs.

July 2022 employment data indicates that Floridians are entering the workforce, businesses are creating jobs, and job seekers are successfully connecting with employment opportunities. These indicators are what sets Florida apart—Florida’s economy is strong and thriving.

Data in the month of July continues to indicate there are many job opportunities available for Floridians throughout the state, with more than 545,000 jobs posted online. Floridians in search of work and new job opportunities are encouraged to turn to the CareerSource Florida network for help. Floridians can find guidance on how to register with Employ Florida and search listings of available local job openings. Career seekers also can improve their employability by perfecting resume writing and interviewing skills, establishing career goals, and pursuing customized career training. These services are provided at no cost to job seekers.

