No Lane Restrictions at Route 26/Route 45 Intersection for Move-In

State College, PA –The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) issued an update today on its Route 26/Route 45 Intersection for Penn State Move-in. The work zone is about 1½ miles north of Pine Grove Mills.

Drivers on Route 26 travel a temporary roadway through the construction zone. Motorists traveling the work zone will not encounter lane restrictions Friday, August 19, through Sunday, August 21, to facilitate traffic flow for Penn State Move-in. Flaggers in the roadway may enforce lane restrictions Monday, August 22, through the rest of the week. PennDOT urges drivers to stay alert for these restrictions and to exercise caution while traveling through the work zone.

PennDOT reminds drivers that lane widths through the work zone are reduced to 10 feet and urges drivers of wider vehicles to find an alternate route.

Overall work on this project includes constructing turning lanes, widening, roadway realignment, drainage improvements, guide rail installation, permanent traffic signals, and miscellaneous construction. Other work includes replacing an existing concrete bridge with a single-span box beam bridge.

By realigning the intersection, adding a traffic signal, overhead lighting, and turning lanes, PennDOT expects a better flow of traffic, safer turning maneuverability from all directions, and reduced congestion during high traffic volume events locally.

Charles C. Merlo Inc. of Mineral Point, PA, is the contractor on this $5 million project, which PennDOT expects to be complete by mid-November.

Changeable message boards will be in place to alert drivers to the work zone. PennDOT reminds drivers to exercise caution in this and all work zones, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.

MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen, 814-765-0598

