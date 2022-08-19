Dimeling Bridge Set to Reopen on Tuesday

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers that the Dimeling Bridge on Route 2024 (Old Erie Pike) is expected to reopen to traffic by the end of the day Tuesday, August 23. The bridge spans Clearfield Creek, near the village of Dimeling in Boggs Township. The 244-foot bridge carries an average of more than 650 vehicles each day.

Once the bridge is open to traffic, the detour that's been in place since mid-April will be lifted. That detour made use of Route 153 (Crooked Sewer Road) and Route 2023 (Glen Richey Highway).

Rehabilitation work activity included hydro-demolition of the concrete bridge deck, concrete repairs, latex surfacing, strip seal replacement, concrete beam end repairs, paving, guiderail, and miscellaneous items. Clearwater Construction, Inc. of Mercer, PA was the contractor for this $944,000 job.

Motorists are encouraged to "Know Before They Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423, Timothy Nebgen 814-765-0598.



