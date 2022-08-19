Work on Route 64/Route 550 Intersection Project to Wrap Monday

Pleasant Gap, PA –The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that paving on its Route 64/Route 550 (Nittany Valley Drive/Zion Road) intersection project is complete. The contractor lifted all lane restrictions in the work zone located in Walker Township, Centre County, about 4 ½ miles north of Pleasant Gap and the permanent traffic signal is active.

On Monday, the contractor expects to complete general clean-up and seeding of disturbed areas along both routes. It will also complete a second application of the final pavement markings and installation of the right-of-way fence around a bio-retention pond along Route 550. The contractor expects to complete this work without imposing additional lane restrictions. However, PennDOT urges drivers to exercise caution while traveling through the work zone on Monday as the potential for lane restrictions controlled by flaggers in the roadway does exist.

Mitchell Knorr Contracting of Bloomsburg, PA, was the contractor on this $3.7 million project. Overall, the project enhanced safety at the intersection through roadway widening, roadway realignment, and adding a turning lane to reduce congestion. Other items included paving, drainage improvements, new traffic signals, waterline relocation, and miscellaneous construction.

Motorists are encouraged to "Know Before They Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423, Timothy Nebgen 814-765-0598

# # #





