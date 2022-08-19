LUCKY PLAYER WINS $1 MILLION AFTER STOPPING FOR A BISCUIT

Back

UNIONVILLE—A quick stop for a morning biscuit turned into a monumental event for a Unionville resident, who occasionally enjoys playing a Tennessee Lottery game in the car on the way to work with her husband.

Turns out, in addition to the tasty breakfast, she had purchased a ticket worth a cool one-million dollars!

“I was yelling and carrying on,” said Tara W., who operates a construction company with her husband. “We had to send a photo of the ticket to show our kids because they didn’t believe me.”

Tara said she is tremendously thankful to the Tennessee Lottery, not only for the big prize, but also for helping fund part of her daughter’s education at Motlow State through a lottery-funded program.

She purchased the lucky $1 Million Blowout instant ticket last week at Three Corners Market, 1001 Longview Road in Unionville (Bedford County).

All told, Lottery players won more than $22.6 million from all games during the week of August 7 – 13, 2022.

