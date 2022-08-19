‘The Keller Prize’ Call for Art
The Keller Prize logo overlaid on top of landscape painting by Jane Keller
Multi-Artist Online Exhibition and Awards- New Submission Deadline
'The Keller Prize is thrilled with the overwhelming response. The amount of exposure the submitted artists are receiving is extraordinary. The quality and variety of art is inspiring.'”ASPEN, CO, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspen, Colorado artist Shelly Hamill creates art contest open to international artists worldwide teaming up with Robert Wilborn, the Gallery Director of Aspen Grove Fine Art to act as the judge and the Aspen Sojourner Magazine as the medium for featuring the prize winners.
Shelly Hamill is an Aspen based mosaic artist with a studio in Aspen, CO for the last 14 years. Shelly Hamill is teaming up with Robert Wilborn of Aspen Grove Fine Art and the Aspen Sojourner Magazine to launch the inaugural ‘The Keller Prize’ call for art. ‘The Keller Prize’ is named after Shelly’s grandmother, Jane Keller. Jane was a landscape painter and was known for her landscapes of the Texas state flower, the bluebonnet. Jane was very influential in Shelly’s decision to become an artist.
‘The Keller Prize’ offers an online exhibition using their website to showcase all submissions in an online gallery as well as on their social media pages. More than 60 artists have already submitted and have benefitted from over 38,000 views. This is unique in the art world as most submissions are never seen by anyone other than the judges. The online exhibition also eliminates the need for artists to spend any additional monies for framing or shipping. Artists can also submit their favorite works, the works do not need to be currently for sale. And finally, a grand prize winner and 2 runners up will be featured in the winter issue of the Aspen Sojourner Magazine, exposing the winners to an affluent and international audience.
The Call for Art opened on June 7 and runs now through Sept. 30, 2022. Artists working in Painting, Photography, Sculpture, Drawing, Printmaking, Textile Art, Mixed Media and Murals are invited to submit. Submitted works and images of submitted woks must be conducive to print and online media.
Submitted works can be viewed at www.thekellerprize.com/gallery
Artists interested in submitting their works can do so here: https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=10507
A fee of $45 USD covers the submission of up to 5 works and each additional work is $4 USD.
