Spruce Now Offering Hair Restoration Services at Its Salt Lake City Spa
An industry leader in aesthetics services in Salt Lake City has expanded.HOLLADAY, UT, USA, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Mayo Clinic, hair loss affects over 80 million Americans. The team at Spruce announced today that it is now offering hair restoration services at its Salt Lake City Spa.
“At Spruce, our team of medical professionals uses the latest advancements in PRP, or platelet-rich plasma, to achieve true results for patients with hair loss or thinning hair,” said Lauren Lightfield, co-founder and owner of Spruce, a MedSpa specializing in aesthetics.
Hair loss, according to research, is so common that by the age of 35, two-thirds of men will experience some form of hair loss, and 40 percent of Americans who experience hair loss are women.
“Starting with a free consultation, we review your candidacy for PRP to make sure that it’s a treatment path and regimen that’s right for your needs,” Lightfield explained. “PRP for hair loss works by separating the plasma that’s found naturally in blood.”
Using a spinning centrifuge to separate red blood cells from plasma, Lightfield revealed, that the plasma is then moved to a syringe and injected directly into the scalp at the depth of the hair follicles in half-inch increments for the areas that experience hair loss, with the procedure taking approximately half an hour.
“After treatment, there is no recovery time needed, but typical hair maintenance may need to be suspended for a day or two to allow for scalp sensitivity since the skin on the face and head can be more sensitive than other areas of the body,” Lightfield said.
Spruce, Lightfield noted, offers a full range of aesthetics and infusion services to help individuals achieve the look and confidence they deserve. The company's offerings include Botox, Dermal Fillers, Hydrafacials, Chemical Peels, Microneedling with PRP, Hair Restoration and IPL Laser treatments, and IV therapies, as well as an innovative line of skin care products: ZO® Skin Health, Alastin, Nutrafol, and more.
For more information, please visit sprucespa.com/about-us and sprucespa.com/aesthetics-services.
###
About Spruce
Spruce is Salt Lake City’s premier aesthetics + infusion bar. For a refreshed and revitalized take on natural beauty and energy, look no further. Our team of renowned expert aestheticians, nurses, and medical professionals specialize in making our clients look and feel young and vibrant. Our spa-like aesthetics and IV therapy lounge bring the best parts of beauty and health together.
Contact Details:
2006 E 3900 S
Suite 1
Holladay, UT 84124
United States
801-607-5415
Spruce
+1 801-607-5415
Lauren Lightfield
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook