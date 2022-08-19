7th UK Air Defence Group Commander to provide an update on Sky Sabre at Air and Missile Defence Technology 2022

Air and Missile Defence Technology 2022

Colonel Graham Taylor CBE, 7th Air Defence Group, British Army, has been announced to speak at Air and Missile Defence Technology 2022.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earlier this year, the UK deployed a ground-based air defence system – Sky Sabre, to Poland along with 100 troops. The Sky Sabre missile system can target fighter jets or incoming smart bombs and will be kept in Poland with British troops to operate it. The deployment helped shore up NATO's eastern flank bordering Russia in a defensive measure. *

SAE Media Group is delighted to announce keynote speaker, Colonel Graham Taylor CBE, 7th UK Air Defence Group, British Army, for the Air and Missile Defence Technology Conference, taking place on 17-18 November 2022, in London, UK.

Colonel Graham Taylor was awarded a CBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List in recognition of his work in APSG. Colonel Taylor returned to Thorney Island as the Commander of the 7th Air Defence Group in October 2020.

The role of the 7th Air Defence Group commands the Army’s Air Defence Capability. It is also responsible for detecting, identifying, and tracking aircraft in support of UK Operations.

On day one of the conference, Colonel Graham Taylor will provide delegates with a keynote briefing titled ‘2022 Update on the Integration of Sky Sabre into British Air Defence’, which will cover the following key points:

• Optimisation of the Sky Sabre system to combat future UK threats and lessons learned after its introduction

• Integrated air defence systems and the strategic need for ever-increasing range capabilities

• Next steps for Sky Sabre

The two-day agenda features exclusive sessions from the USA, UK, Spain, Sweden, Poland, NATO, and many more leading nations. To view the programme, download the brochure at http://www.airmissiledefence.com/pr4.

Supplying the Ukrainian war effort has brought with it lessons in future military readiness. It is now more crucial for international programme managers to gather and share insight into enhancing air and missile defence capability, interoperability as well as the tactical and technical coordination of forces worldwide.

Air and Missile Defence Technology Conference

16th-17th November 2022

The Hilton London Kensington Hotel, London, UK

Lead Sponsor: MARSS | Sponsored by: Weibel Scientific

