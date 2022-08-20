Concept Investwell organized 13th Annual Signature Programme on Creation of Wealth for Investors in Surat
Concept Investwell planned an annual signature program focusing on the topic ‘AMRIT KAAL: India @ 75 – The most Opportune Time for Capital Market”.SURAT, GUJARAT, INDIA, August 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Based in Surat, CONCEPT Investwell Private Limited is one of the renowned investment services company offering Portfolio Management Services (PMS), Investment Advisory and Mutual Fund distribution Services. Established in 1995, the CONCEPT Investwell group has a successful track record of more than 27 years.
The company has been organizing its Annual Signature program for the last 12 years. Again, this year on 31st July, they planned a 13th annual signature programme focusing on the topic ‘AMRIT KAAL: India @ 75 – The most Opportune Time for Capital Market” and Panel discussion on 'How to tap Investment Opportunities unfolding in Amrit Kaal? A grand event was organized at Club Avadh Utopia in Surat, where HNI clients and investors were invited. There were a series of power-packed talks and panel discussions for novice investors and well-versed professionals.
The event's eminent speakers and esteemed panel moderators were all set to deliver the most intriguing session ever. The inaugural welcome was done by Chairman Mr. Hemant Desai. Shaival Desai and Jenish Rana moderated the event.
In his opening remarks, the Promoter Chairman of Concept Investwell Private Limited – Mr. Hemant Desai said "Importance of wealth creation and the right type of investment strategies. He talked about how their fund management and investment advisory services have been categorized to help high net worth individuals and businessmen. He presented the benefits of Investment Advisory Services. He discussed several lists of stocks which have outperformed and the portfolio stocks. It is crucial to build a portfolio of quality stocks and monitor them. He explained what is risk adjusted rolling return and how this was a better measure of evaluation".
He announced that PMS Bazaar has awarded our Legend plan as the 2nd best performance in the large-cap category.
Fund Manager, Mr. Siddharth Mandalaywala elaborated that the presented the macro-economic factors helping Indian Economy, the mega trends emerging in the world while witnessing the geometric growth during Amrit Kaal." He has elucidated the critical parameters of faster economic growth. Elaborated on some real case studies (CRISIL, Page Industries, Titan, Star Health, ICICI Bank, and many more) by engrossing that B/S is more important than P&L. According to him, the next 25 years will be the most suitable time for creating wealth through investment.
Chief Guest Mr. Hiren Vepari (Eminent Chartered Accountant, Natvarlal Vepari & Co.) explained the importance of long-term view that ultimately creates wealth.
Mr. Haardik Nayak (Founder & MD, Haardik Nayak Financial Products Distribution Pvt Ltd) said, "Risk and return go hand in hand as you should invest in the process rather than products. To generate a greater ROI, stay invested for the long-term and don't look back." "A strategic asset allocation plan will assist you in deciding how much of your assets should be held in cash, bonds, and stocks."
He strongly advises diversification to reduce Risk and boost returns and may be similar to a buy-and-hold strategy.
Mr. Anand Desai (Managing Director, Anupam Rasayan India Ltd) narrated his experience how he created wealth in his own company and through investment in Equities and Start-ups. He also told about Chairman Dr. Kiran Patel created wealth globally through strategic investments.
Mr. Himanshu Patel (Chairman & Managing Director, HLE Glasscoat Ltd.) conveyed how his technical knowledge helped him in initial stage of business and how they could grow organically as well as through acquisition and merger.
The event was concluded with the questions asked by attendees. It was a fruitful and constructive session on unlocking several investment opportunities in India in the next 25 years.
Concept Investwell has gained a lot of wisdom throughout these years to create wealth with tailored-made investment solutions.
