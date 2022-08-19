Invitation from the Aseptic Processing Conference Chairman James Drinkwater at F Ziel

SAE Media Group reports: James Drinkwater is chairing the 2nd Annual Aseptic Processing Conference, taking place on 19–20 September 2022, in London, UK.

Aseptic Processing Conference will be taking place on the 19 and 20 of September 2022 at the Copthorne Tara Hotel in London, UK.

Interested parties can visit the website and register at http://www.asepticprocessing.co.uk/PR2.

Chairman’s invitation letter excerpt incudes:

‘As Chair of the 2nd Annual Aseptic Processing conference, it is my pleasure to cordially invite you to attend this anticipated event taking place on the 19th and 20th of September 2022 in London.’

‘The Aseptic Processing conference will bring together expertise from individuals

in multiple disciplines of the field. Our packed agenda will offer a series of presentations, through which you will gain insight into new industry developments and operational techniques, as well as innovations in the manufacture of ATMPs, and insight into the future of regulation.’

‘Delegates stand to gain a deeper understanding into this important field from this event, as they will discuss the revisions and the impact of Annex 1 on aseptic manufacturing, listen to a field report on the implementation of a global contamination control program, explore the applications of rapid micro methods in the manufacture of sterile products, discover a Risk Based Approach to Cleaning and Disinfection, novel Technologies including Future Robotics for aseptic operations, innovations in CLEAN to prevent Cross Contamination, delve into case studies of competence in global aseptic manufacturing, and uncover the journey of Isolation Technology in a large Biotech pharmaceutical plant.’

‘As the chair of this event, I look forward to personally welcoming you to this must attend conference this September.’

Key Conference Highlights include:

• Discuss the revisions and the impact of Annex 1 on aseptic manufacturing

• Explore the applications of rapid micro methods in the manufacture of sterile products

• Discover a risk based approach to cleaning and disinfection

• Delve into case studies of competence in global aseptic manufacturing

• Uncover the journey of isolation technology in a large biotech pharmaceutical plant

• Analyse the new abilities of robotics and automation through their integration into aseptic technique

To find out more and download the brochure, please visit: www.asepticprocessing.co.uk/PR2

Sponsored by: Dec Group, Microgenetics, PICARRO, Rapid Micro Biosystems, Raumedic and STERIS

