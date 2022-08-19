The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces the Tampa Area July 2022 Employment Data

Tampa, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Tampa area’s labor force grew by 64,982 over the year in July 2022, a 4.1 percent increase. The Tampa area gained the second highest number of private sector jobs of all metro areas in the state, adding 65,500 new private sector jobs over the year, representing a 5.2 percent increase. The Tampa area’s unemployment rate was 2.7 percent in July 2022, a decrease of 1.8 percentage points from the year ago rate of 4.5 percent.



The industries gaining the most jobs over the year were leisure and hospitality, increasing by 17,000 jobs, and trade, transportation, and utilities, increasing by 15,500 jobs. The Tampa metro area led all metro areas in job gains over the year in financial activities, increasing by 7,600 jobs.



July 2022 employment data indicates that Floridians are entering the workforce, businesses are creating jobs, and job seekers are successfully connecting with employment opportunities. These indicators are what sets Florida apart—Florida’s economy is strong and thriving.



Data in the month of July continues to indicate there are many job opportunities available for Floridians throughout the state, with more than 545,000 jobs posted online. Floridians in search of work and new job opportunities are encouraged to turn to the CareerSource Florida network for help. Floridians can find guidance on how to register with Employ Florida and search listings of available local job openings. Career seekers also can improve their employability by perfecting resume writing and interviewing skills, establishing career goals, and pursuing customized career training. These services are provided at no cost to job seekers.



To view the statewide July 2022 employment data, visit www.floridajobs.org/labor-market-information/labor-market-information-press-releases/monthly-press-releases. Visit Florida Insight for more information on labor market and economic data.

###



