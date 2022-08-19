The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces Southwest Florida July 2022 Employment Data

Naples, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Southwest Florida’s labor force increased by 20,215 over the year. The Fort Myers area labor force in July 2022 grew 13,340 over the year, a 3.7 percent increase, and the Naples area labor force increased by 6,875 over the year, a 3.8 percent increase.

The Fort Myers area private sector employment grew by 11,300 jobs over the year, an increase of 4.7 percent. The industry gaining the most jobs over the year was education and health services, increasing by 3,400 jobs. The unemployment rate in the Fort Myers area was 2.8 percent in July 2022, down from 4.5 percent reported in July 2021.

The Naples area private sector employment increased by 6,600 jobs over the year, an increase of 4.7 percent. The industry gaining the most jobs over the year was leisure and hospitality, increasing by 1,800 jobs. The unemployment rate in the Naples area was 2.8 percent in July 2022, down from 4.2 percent reported in July 2021.

July 2022 employment data indicates that Floridians are entering the workforce, businesses are creating jobs, and job seekers are successfully connecting with employment opportunities. These indicators are what sets Florida apart—Florida’s economy is strong and thriving.

Data in the month of July continues to indicate there are many job opportunities available for Floridians throughout the state, with more than 545,000 jobs posted online. Floridians in search of work and new job opportunities are encouraged to turn to the CareerSource Florida network for help. Floridians can find guidance on how to register with Employ Florida and search listings of available local job openings. Career seekers also can improve their employability by perfecting resume writing and interviewing skills, establishing career goals, and pursuing customized career training. These services are provided at no cost to job seekers.

To view the statewide July 2022 employment data, visit www.floridajobs.org/labor-market-information/labor-market-information-press-releases/monthly-press-releases. Visit Florida Insight for more information on labor market and economic data.

