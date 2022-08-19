Murfreesboro Restaurant Owner Pleads Guilty to Tax Charges

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to Carlos Flores Ramirez, owner of Carmen’s Taqueria, pleading guilty Thursday. Judge Barry Tidwell accepted Ramirez’ guilty plea to five counts of tax fraud and placed him on six years’ supervised probation. He also ordered Ramirez to pay $304,745.77 in restitution.

“Most businesses in Tennessee remit the tax dollars they collect from customers,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “This guilty plea should serve as a warning to those that believe they can get away with tax fraud. Our department remains committed to prosecuting tax evaders to ensure a level playing for all businesses.”

The department pursued this criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Jennings Jones’ Office. Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee's revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws and the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects about 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2021 fiscal year, it collected $18.4 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $3.7 billion in taxes and fees for local governments. To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

###