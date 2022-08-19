MergersUS Inc. signs a Strategic Alliance with Stámina Inversiones to Decisively enter the Mexican M&A Market
MergersCorp International M&A is working with Stamina Inversiones to provide M&A services to Mexican BusinessesNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MergersUS Inc. is pleased to announce that it has entered into a collaboration agreement with Stámina Inversiones that is intended to substantially boost its activities in Mexico. By way of this new alliance and the local presence it affords, the international network of M&A professionals has formally taken a first step into the Mexican market, one that is expected not only to facilitate outside investment in local private businesses and the acquisition thereof, but also increase the activity of Mexican investors seeking to expand worldwide.
Founded in 2006 by Federico León de la Vega, Stámina Inversiones was the first firm in Mexico to integrate specialized legal and financial consulting services for alternative investments.” The firm has designed, structured, negotiated and closed a wide array of transactions valued at over one billion USD since its formation”, stated Mr. Leon de la Vega . Stámina also operates its own co-investment company, which is currently launching a private fund. The strategic alliance between MergersUS Inc. and Stamina will be headed by Mr. León de la Vega, a pioneer in the domestic private equity industry, investment banker and financial lawyer with over twenty five years of corporate-level working experience in Mexico and the United States.
The agreement between the two firms is planned to provide additional value to the MergersCorp M&A International brand, while increasing Stámina Inversiones' access to investors and sell side clients through a network of over 100 associates in twenty countries. Within the Mexican market, the parties believe that their collaboration will develop into one of the leading M&A practices in the country. “This collaboration will enable Mexican investors to access businesses for sale around the world, and those interested in selling their business the ability to have international exposure” stated Stefano Endrizzi, the Founder of MergersCorp M&A International.
About
MergersCorp™ M&A International is a leading Lower-Middle Market M&A advisory brand, offering professional M&A services to clients across the world.
We help our global clients confidentially buy and sell privately held businesses, aligning the interests of all parties for mutual success and satisfaction.
Today MergersCorp™ M&A International is a global player with a network of Investment Bankers, M&A Advisors and brokers selling businesses with annual revenues of $500,000 to $250 Million in technology, construction, banking, manufacturing, healthcare, services, distribution, engineering, education, transportation and more.
.
Stámina Inversiones is a specialized consulting firm based out of Mexico City, mainly involved as a financial intermediary, transactional agent and counsel in M&A and PE/VC operations.
Edward Sklar
MergersCorp M&A International
+1 212-210-1940
ed@mergerscorp.us
MergersCorp M&A International