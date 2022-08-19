Armstrong County Maintenance Activity for the Week of August 22
|State Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|1003
|SR 1003 SH
|Madison Township
|Shoulder Cutting
|1004
|SR 1004 SH
|Mahoning Township
|Shoulder Cutting
|28
|SR 0028 SH
|Mahoning Township
|Shoulder Cutting
|839
|SR 0839 SH
|Mahoning Township
|Mowing
|1013
|OAK RIDGE RD
|Redbank Township
|Mowing
|1015
|SR 1015 SH
|Redbank Township
|Mowing
|4002
|QUEENSTOWN RD
|Perry Township
|Side dozing
|4001
|SR 4001 SH
|Perry Township
|Side dozing
|4007
|SR 4007 SH
|Bradys Bend Township
|Side dozing
|4007
|SR 4007 SH
|Sugarcreek Township
|Pipe Replacement
|4002
|QUEENSTOWN RD
|Perry Township
|Pipe Replacement
|2066
|DIME RD
|Gilpin Township
|Bridge Maintenance
|2001
|SR 2001 SH
|Plumcreek Township
|Mech / Tow / Edge Patching
|2003
|SR 2003 SH
|Plumcreek Township
|Mech / Tow / Edge Patching
|2012
|SILVIS HOLLOW RD
|Kittanning Township
|Mech / Tow / Edge Patching
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Armstrong County Maintenance Office at (724)543-1811.