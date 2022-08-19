Submit Release
Armstrong County Maintenance Activity for the Week of August 22

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity
1003 SR 1003 SH Madison Township Shoulder Cutting
1004 SR 1004 SH Mahoning Township Shoulder Cutting
28 SR 0028 SH Mahoning Township Shoulder Cutting
839 SR 0839 SH Mahoning Township Mowing
1013 OAK RIDGE RD Redbank Township Mowing
1015 SR 1015 SH Redbank Township Mowing
4002 QUEENSTOWN RD Perry Township Side dozing
4001 SR 4001 SH Perry Township Side dozing
4007 SR 4007 SH Bradys Bend Township Side dozing
4007 SR 4007 SH Sugarcreek Township Pipe Replacement
4002 QUEENSTOWN RD Perry Township Pipe Replacement
2066 DIME RD Gilpin Township Bridge Maintenance
2001 SR 2001 SH Plumcreek Township Mech / Tow / Edge Patching
2003 SR 2003 SH Plumcreek Township Mech / Tow / Edge Patching
2012 SILVIS HOLLOW RD Kittanning Township Mech / Tow / Edge Patching

 

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Armstrong County Maintenance Office at (724)543-1811.


