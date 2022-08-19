Indiana County Maintenance Activities for the Week of August 22

Submit Release
State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity RT 217 SR 217 Blairsville Borough Mill & Fill Patching RT 286 SR 286 Conemaugh, Young, Blacklick, Center Twps. Side Dozing RT 1033 Logan Rd Banks/Montgomery Twps. Flushing Pipe RT 1034 Gipsy Rd Grant/Montgomery Twps. Flushing Pipe RT 1038 East Creek Rd East Mahoning/Canoe Twps. Manual Patch RT 1038 East Creek Rd East Mahoning/ Grant Twps. Shoulder Cutting RT 1041 Richmond Rd Grant/Canoe Twps. Shoulder Cutting RT 1043 Leasure Rd North Mahoning/Canoe Twps. Shoulder Cutting RT 1045 Locust/ Juneau Rd Canoe Twp. Shoulder Cutting RT 1045 Locust Rd Canoe Twp. Manual Patch RT 1054 Buffalo Lodge Rd Canoe Twp. Manual Patch RT 2002 SR 2002 Blairsville Borough Mill & Fill Patching RT 2008 SR 2008 West Wheatfield Twp. Bridge Streambed Paving RT 2008 SR 2008 West/ East Wheatfield Twp. Edge Patching RT 3002 SR 3002 Conemaugh/Armstrong Twps. Sealcoat RT 3003 SR 3003 Conemaugh/Armstrong Twps. Sealcoat RT 3004 SR 3004 Armstrong/Conemaugh Twps. Sealcoat RT 3005 SR 3005 Armstrong/Conemaugh Twps. Sealcoat RT 3007 SR 3007 Armstrong/Conemaugh Twps. Sealcoat RT 3009 SR 3009 Armstrong/Conemaugh Twps. Sealcoat RT 4003 College Lodge Rd White Twp. Drainage Pipe Replacement RT 4004 Health Camp Rd Armstrong Twp. Drainage Pipe Replacement County Wide       3 Digit State Routes Various
