Northbound I-79 Bridge Inspection Next Week in Marshall Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing northbound I-79 bridge inspection work in Marshall Township, Allegheny County, will occur Monday and Tuesday, August 22-23 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur as needed on the northbound I-79 bridge over Route 19 for inspection activities. Restrictions will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Crews from NTM Engineering, Inc. and Pittsburgh Rigging will conduct the inspection work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

