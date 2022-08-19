Submit Release
Brentwood Trail Bike Crash

CONTACT:
Conservation Officer William Jones
603-271-3361
August 19, 2022

Brentwood, NH – On August 18, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m, New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of a single trial bike crash involving a male operator on private property in Brentwood.

John Recesso, 55, of Brentwood, NH was operating a trail bike on his private property when he struck a tree. Recesso was transported to Exeter Hospital where he was treated for serious non-life threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

Recesso was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. It appears that speed was the leading cause of the crash.

Fish and Game personel along with Brentwood Police, Brentwood Fire, and Brentwood Ambulance responded to the scene.

Fish and Game would like to remind everyone to ride within their capabilites and always wear safety equipment while operating.

