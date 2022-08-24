Profertil joins ucrop.it’s ecosystem that rewards the responsible use of fertilizers

ucrop.it - Profertil

Argentine farmers will be able to share their Crop StoryTM with the company that produces and commercializes fertilizers, and receive rewards for doing this.

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Profertil, an Argentine company that produces and commercializes fertilizers to nourish crops, joined ucrop.it’s ecosystem that promotes Best Management Practices for crop nutrition. With their incorporation, Argentine farmers who use the digital solution to trace and verify their Crop Stories, and to manage environmental indicators, may choose to sign an agreement with the company to receive economic benefits.

“We base our work on sustainability and we are committed to the United Nations SDGs, so we work together with farmers throughout the country promoting soil care, an invaluable natural resource. That commitment is what motivates us to continue generating initiatives to guarantee the correct nutrition of crops. Being part of the ecosystem that promotes Best Management Practices for crop nutrition is a way to collaborate and enhance the agronomic development of our fields," said Eng. Mario Suffriti, Profertil Commercial Manager.

"In today's agriculture, farmers have a leading role to promote change, and the companies that are part of the agricultural value chain have become strategic allies. That is why we celebrate that organizations like Profertil join our ecosystems, which value and reward farmers who carry out climate-sustainable practices", said Marcos Botta, CIO (Chief Innovation Officer) and Co- Founder of ucrop.it.

The digital solution, ucrop.it, allows farmers to trace and verify Crop Stories in a simple and confidential way, manage environmental indicators such as EIQ and Carbon Footprint, and connect with companies interested in promoting sustainable agriculture. To do this, ucrop.it has ecosystems, such as the one that promotes Sustainable Crop Nutrition, where farmers can visualize all the agreements that apply to their crops and fields, and the potential benefits of signing these agreements, to decide which of them to sign.

ABOUT UCROP.IT

ucrop.it is an Argentine digital platform that transforms sustainability into a simple, achievable and profitable process. With free access for farmers, ucrop.it facilitates the traceability and verification of sustainable crop practices, in a secure and confidential way, thanks to the fact that it uses blockchain technology. Created in 2018 by Diego Hoter (CEO and Co Founder), Matías O'Keefe (CTO / Chief Technology Officer) and Marcos Botta (CIO / Chief Innovation Officer), the Argentine start-up also provides services in Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and the United States, where it has a Business Development Office.

Recognized by the international financial center Abu Dhabi Global Market as one of the three most innovative startups in South America, ucrop.it was distinguished in the "Sustainable Agtech Challenge" of the United Nations Environment Program for contributing to the development of a more sustainable agriculture.

In addition, ucrop.it was a finalist of the "Radicle Carbon & Soil Challenge", an initiative that seeks to invest and support the most innovative agro-technological solutions; it was chosen by John Deere as one of the 7 companies that will be part of the "Startup Collaborator 2022" program to generate innovative solutions with a focus on sustainability; and was the winner of the "Accelerate Spain" program, a philanthropic initiative of the Accelerate Spain Foundation that seeks to promote the internationalization of Argentine startups in Europe.

Website: www.ucrop.it

ABOUT PROFERTIL

It is a company dedicated to the production of the fertilizers necessary to optimize crop yields in a sustainable way. Integrated in equal parts by YPF and Nutrien Inc., it has had its production plant in the port of Ingeniero White for 21 years. There it produces annually 1,320,000 tons of granulated urea, the main nitrogen fertilizer for the soil. In addition, it commercializes other fertilizers and makes custom mixtures, to provide each territory and crop with the nutrition it requires. It has 362 direct employees, 1,500 indirect employees and more than 850 active suppliers.

Website: https://www.profertil.com.ar/