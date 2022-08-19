Submit Release
Agricultural strains, tech exhibition opens in HCM City

VIETNAM, August 19 -  

HCM CITY – An exhibition of agricultural technologies and high-quality crop strains and animal breeds is being held at the Biotechnology Centre in HCM City’s District 12.

At the event that opened on August 18, 140 businesses and organisations from 22 provinces are showcasing their livestock and crop varieties, One Commune One Product agricultural products and modern technologies and farming models.

Đinh Minh Hiệp, director of the HCM City Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, said the event aims to “honour the city’s agricultural achievements.”

It also serves as an opportunity for businesses and co-operative groups to compare notes and find partners, he said.

An ornamental fish contest was held on August 18, with businesses promoting new breeds and successful fish farming models.

The exhibition will go on until August 21. – VNS

