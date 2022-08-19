Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,400 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,066 in the last 365 days.

Consumer price index (CPI) for July 2022

MACAU, August 19 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the Composite CPI for July 2022 (103.95) increased by 1.38% year-on-year. The increment was attributed to higher wages of domestic helpers, rising charges for eating out, as well as dearer prices of gasoline and liquefied petroleum gas; yet, the rise was partially offset by lower rentals for dwellings, falling charges for telecommunication services and reduced prices of pork. Among the various sections of goods and services, price indices of Household Furnishings & Services and Transport grew by 13.18% and 7.35% year-on-year respectively, whereas the index of Communication decreased by 10.09%. The CPI-A (103.68) and CPI-B (104.30) saw respective growth of 1.06% and 1.81% year-on-year.

In comparison with June, the Composite CPI for July rose by 0.08%. Price indices of Transport and Alcoholic Beverages & Tobacco increased by 0.57% and 0.44% respectively. Higher prices of vegetables, fresh fish and seafood pushed up the price index of Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages by 0.28%. On the other hand, price indices of Miscellaneous Goods & Services and Housing & Fuels decreased by 0.35% and 0.07% respectively. The CPI-A and CPI-B went up by 0.10% and 0.06% month-on-month respectively.

For the 12 months ended July 2022, the average Composite CPI grew by 1.01% from the previous period, and the price indices of Household Furnishings & Services (+8.79%) and Transport (+6.74%) showed notable growth. The average CPI-A and CPI-B increased by 0.77% and 1.33% respectively over the previous period.

The average Composite CPI for the first seven months of 2022 rose by 1.10% year-on-year. The average CPI-A and CPI-B went up by 0.80% and 1.52% respectively.

DSEC compiles three separate CPI series to reflect the impact of price changes for goods/services on households of different expenditure ranges. The CPI-A and CPI-B relate to about 50% and 30% of the households, which have an average monthly expenditure of MOP12,000-MOP35,999 and MOP36,000-MOP62,999 respectively; meanwhile, the Composite CPI relates to all the above-mentioned households.

You just read:

Consumer price index (CPI) for July 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.