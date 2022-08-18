OneBeat 11 & 12 – Applications Open until 02 September!

OneBeat is accepting applications for two month-long U.S.-based music exchanges scheduled for the spring and fall of 2023. Onebeat 11 (April-May) & OneBeat 12 (September-October) will bring 50 musicians (ages 19-35) from select countries to collaboratively write, produce, and perform original music, and develop strategies for arts-based social engagement. Each session begins with a residency followed by a tour. OneBeat Fellows will perform for a wide array of American audiences, collaborate with local musicians, and lead workshops with youth. After the program, OneBeat musicians return to their home countries and communities to develop projects linked to mutually-reinforcing networks of music-driven social enterprises.

OneBeat is an initiative of the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs in collaboration with the groundbreaking New York-based music organization Band on a Can’s Found Sound Nation, Celebrating its 10th anniversary, OneBeat is redefining music diplomacy through a suite of programs employing collaborative music-making as civic-discourse, Young musicians (ages 19-35) from around the world explore how artists, communities and institutions can work together to rejuvenate local economies through music, technology, and the creative arts. OneBeat is a global community of tastemakers who link their artistic processes with the betterment of their communities.

We are seeking applicants who excel in the following areas:

Musical/Artistic Genre: folk music, hip hop, electro music, jazz, experimental music, classical music, sound art installation, DJ, audio engineering and others (including singing and dancing).

Age: Applicants must be between 19- and 35-year-old during the program dates.

English Proficiency: applicants should be able to converse in and understand basic English, as it will be the common language of the OneBeat Virtual program.

Musical Excellence & Innovation: A high level of performance, composition, improvisational, production and/or technological skill.

Social Engagement: Musicians who have used music to serve their communities or greater societies. This might consist of guiding young people in music education, addressing social-political issues, reviving dying musical traditions, etc.

Collaboration: Applicants’ willingness to reach across cultural and musical divides in creating original music or re-interpreting traditional music, while respecting the essence of each tradition.

Application Deadline: apply via online application system at apply.1beat.org by September 02, 2022 (5PM)

Application Results: the program office will notify the applicants on their selection by end of January, 2023.

Eligible Countries:

Albania, Algeria, Bangladesh, Belarus, Bolivia, Bosnia Herzegovina, Brazil, Cambodia, China, Colombia, Cuba, Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, Honduras, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kosovo, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Malaysia, Mexico, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Nepal, Niger, Nigeria, Pakistan, Palestinian Territories, Philippines, Poland, Russia, Senegal, Serbia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Taiwan, Tajikistan, Tunisia, Turkey, Ukraine, United States, Uzbekistan, Venezuela

By U. S. Embassy Ulaanbaatar | 18 August, 2022 | Topics: Culture, News, Scholarships and Exchanges