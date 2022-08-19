Creatio Further Expands in the Middle East, Partners with Nuummite Consulting
The partnership is to fulfil the growing business need for workflow and CRM automation in the regionBOSTON, MA, USA, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, today announced its partnership with Nuummite Consulting. This new partnership aligns with the Nuummite’s commitment to helping organizations in the Middle East region keep up with the growing customer demands.
Nuummite was founded in 2012 evolving from a local provider of consultancy solutions into a leading regional provider of digital transformation end-to-end solutions. Its mission is to enable companies in the region to transform and reshape their operations utilizing Nuummite’s expertise, know-how, and cutting-edge software solutions.
Creatio offerings include a no-code platform (Studio Creatio), CRM applications (marketing, sales and service), industry workflows for 20 verticals and marketplace add-ons. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.
“Forging partnerships falls in the heart of our working model at Nuummite Consulting as we believe it maximizes the efforts towards paving the way for a smooth and comprehensive digital transformation journey for our partners in the region. With this in place, we are proud of our partnership with Creatio being one of the most prominent no-code platforms for workflow automation and CRM on both the regional and global levels,” declared Ahab Qunibi, the Commercial Director at Nuummite Consulting.
“As we are growing further and strengthening our presence in the Middle East, we are delighted to welcome Nuummite Consulting as our new partner in United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan. The synergy of their in-depth expertise and Creatio’s powerful platform will ensure that both local and global companies can get up to speed with the current market requirements and swiftly improve business outcomes,” said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio.
About Nuummite Consulting
Nuummite Consulting was founded in 2012 evolving from a local provider of consultancy solutions to a leading regional provider of digital transformation end-to-end solutions,
Our presence is regional, and our vision is global as we strive to enable the companies in the region to transform and reshape their operations utilizing our expertise, know-how, and updated solutions.
Nuummite Consulting is present in Jordan, UAE, and KSA, and our staff is supported by innovative systems and processes to execute and oversee the digital transformation journey of our partners.
For more about Nuummite Consulting visit our website: www.nuummite.com
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.
For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.
