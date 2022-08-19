Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Refusal, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  22A4006348                                        

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Gabriel Schrauf

STATION:  St. Johnsbury                            

CONTACT#:  802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 08/18/2022 at 1951 hours

STREET:  Chelsea Rd., Corinth, Vermont

TOWN:  Corinth

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:  N/A

WEATHER:  Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS:  Wet

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR:  Darrell R. Duprey

AGE:  64

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Corinth, Vermont

 

VEHICLE YEAR:  2000

VEHICLE MAKE:  TOYOTA

VEHICLE MODEL:  TUNDRA

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:  Moderate Damage

INJURIES:  None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Troopers responded to the area of Chelsea Rd, in Corinth, Vermont for a reported single vehicle rollover.  Investigation revealed Operator 1 Duprey was the only operator and vehicle involved. Investigation revealed Duprey was operating his motor vehicle at a higher rate of speed than designated for the road,  veered off the road, hitch a ditch and rolled his vehicle.   Operator 1 Duprey left the scene before Troopers arrival. Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks were assisted by the Vermont State Game Warden in locating Duprey. Duprey refused Standard Field Sobriety Tests after exhibiting signs of impairment and was arrested for suspicion of DUI. Duprey was uncompliant and resisted arrest, but was eventually taken into custody.

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint  *Multiple*

LODGED - LOCATION:  North Eastern Correctional Facility – Detox         

BAIL:  N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT:  Orange

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/07/2022 at 0830 hours

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

