St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Refusal, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A4006348
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 08/18/2022 at 1951 hours
STREET: Chelsea Rd., Corinth, Vermont
TOWN: Corinth
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Rain
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Darrell R. Duprey
AGE: 64
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2000
VEHICLE MAKE: TOYOTA
VEHICLE MODEL: TUNDRA
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate Damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, Troopers responded to the area of Chelsea Rd, in Corinth, Vermont for a reported single vehicle rollover. Investigation revealed Operator 1 Duprey was the only operator and vehicle involved. Investigation revealed Duprey was operating his motor vehicle at a higher rate of speed than designated for the road, veered off the road, hitch a ditch and rolled his vehicle. Operator 1 Duprey left the scene before Troopers arrival. Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks were assisted by the Vermont State Game Warden in locating Duprey. Duprey refused Standard Field Sobriety Tests after exhibiting signs of impairment and was arrested for suspicion of DUI. Duprey was uncompliant and resisted arrest, but was eventually taken into custody.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint *Multiple*
LODGED - LOCATION: North Eastern Correctional Facility – Detox
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Orange
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/07/2022 at 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.