Latino Business Action Network (LBAN) Announces the 13th Cohort of the Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative

The current class of Latino and Latina entrepreneurs boasts gross revenue of more than $1.5 billion as the organization closes in on 1,000 alumni nationwide.

LBAN has a strong track record of scaling businesses that participate in our program at Stanford,” — Arturo Cazares, LBAN CEO

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Latino Business Action Network ( LBAN ), the nation’s premier business scaling program for Latino entrepreneurs, proudly graduated its 13th cohort of exceptional business owners on July 22, 2002. Boasting a combined revenue of $1.5 Billion, the diverse group of CEOs, founders, and tech start-up leaders celebrated their completion of the organization’s Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative Education-Scaling Program (SLEI-Ed), a 10-week program jointly developed by Stanford University Graduate School of Business and LBAN.Focused exclusively on preparing Latino and Latina entrepreneurs to take their businesses to the next level, LBAN’s most recent cohort hails from across the U.S. and Puerto Rico and includes several multi-million dollar operations motivated for aggressive growth.Julio Bayona, CEO and Co-Founder of Ricky Joy, based in Atlanta, specializes in creating and marketing innovative beverage and food products for children. In the coming year, the $100 million company has set its sights on managing its production operation in the U.S. and becoming a $500 million operation within the next decade.“How are we going to do it better for our customers? How are we gonna do it better for our employees?,” asked Bayona. “We needed more knowledge.” He credited LBAN with providing him with an innovative program that allowed him to take a step back and evaluate his business as they prepare to grow.SLEI-Ed is an immersive, ten-week program that offers participants corporate vision and scaling frameworks taught by Stanford University Graduate School of Business faculty and subject matter experts. This innovative offering includes exclusive networking opportunities, access to capital providers, individual mentorship, investor pitch sessions and ongoing support. The uniquely tailored program is unlike any other currently available to this fast-growing segment of the U.S. economy."LBAN has a strong track record of scaling businesses that participate in our program at Stanford,” states Arturo Cazares, LBAN CEO. "The Latina and Latino-owned businesses that we convene at Stanford demonstrated 22% growth in the last 2 years vs 12% for comparable companies not in the program. Given that Cohort 13 represents a combined $1.5 billion in gross revenue, it’s fair to say that when these businesses use their new found skills to scale further, together with LBAN’s current alumni network, our participants will be poised to make a huge impact on the U.S. economy.”Camille Padilla couldn’t agree more. The millennial co-founder of a tech start-up, Vodium, was recruited to the program following a meet and greet at South By Southwest last year. Having attracted investors, she realized she needed to build more than a product, she also needed to build a company culture that could scale.“Ever since I started the company, I was searching LinkedIn for Latino entrepreneur resources,” said Padilla. “They've (LBAN) taught me foundations that you would assume people who start companies know, but we're running around in so many different directions, we forget, oh, there's an important reason behind taking a step back and instilling a vision within your company.”To qualify for the LBAN - SLEI Business Scaling Program, applicants must generate $1 million in annual gross revenue or have raised at least $500,000 in external investment.“The program focuses on the mindset of the (Latino and Latina) entrepreneur, how they see growth and how that shows itself in the way they manage, as well as the things they may overlook,” says Porras. “Our program works to enhance the mindset of the leaders who come to Stanford and enable those leaders to take what they’ve learned to their employees and community. It is a very important way to focus on growth.”Cohort 13 will now join a dynamic national network of nearly 1,000 Latino and Latina entrepreneurs who are thriving in LBAN’s ecosystem. The after-program support includes ever-expanding resources, investment opportunities, and ongoing learning.LBAN congratulates the following 75 Latina and Latino entrepreneurs of the thirteenth SLEI-Ed cohort.Adrianna Navarro, Ladera Garden & GiftsAdrian Padilla, Oakland Pallet Co., Inc.Alfred Robledo, Alro Window CoveringsAlicia Chapman, Willamette Technical FabricatorsAndrea Barnhill, Socratik, LLCAngel Castro, Tomcas Work and Safety Shoes, Corp.Antonio Martinez, Universal Movers, LLCAnuar Garcia, GreenTek Solutions, LLCAnthony Valdiosera, VST Engineering, Inc.Belinda Hernández-Arriaga, Ayudando Latinos A SoñarCamille Padilla, VODIUMCarla Moreno, Real EstateCarlos Barragan, Vino Design BuildCarlos Bruno, ArteriaClaudia Duncan, QC Verify, LLCCesar McGuire, Bail Hotline BailbondsChristian Ibarrola, WinnutsCameron McKenzie, McKenzie and Associates, LLCAlejandro Corpeño, Hello IconicBrandon Lopez-Cardenas, Daylight Produce, Inc.Daniel Gonzalez, Execushield, IncDaniel Verdugo, Aligare Tech CorpEdda Margeson, Cynergy Professional SystemsEduardo Ortiz, El Pescador 10, Inc.Edgar Aguilar, Legacy Construction CleaningEduardo Arce, BearabyEric Aguilar, Omnitron Sensors, Inc.Eliseo Rodriguez, Adaptive Vision and RoboticsRichard Flores, Exclusive Floors & InteriorsFanny Grande, Avenida Entertainment GroupFernando Lopez, I Love MicheladasFrank Antezana, iTech AG, LLCGenoveva Arellano, Arellano Associates, LLCGavin Necochea, Pro Energy Services Group, LLCRandell Torres Rivera, Greenstar Group, LLCGustavo Zientek, Consultare America, LLCGuillermo Barral, R&G Heating and CoolingHector Gutierrez, Advantage Mechanical SupplyHector Saldivar, Tia LupitaFoodsHector R. Topete, Redline Registration ServicesIgnacio Viau, HOKALIJennifer Ramos, Jen Contracting Group, LLCIrving Rivera, Solena Ag, IncIvonne Payes, Re/Max American DreamJaime Martinez, ScholaJavier Valdez, Meet Virtually VRJimmy Noriega, IFI NetworkJoel Dickstein, Mau PetsJohnny Bosche, Conecta Voice ServicesJuan Lozada, Law Office of JAL, PLLCJulio Bayona, Ricky Joy CompanyKayla Castañeda, Agua BonitaLaura Engen, L.E.A Relocation & Moving Services, LLCLucas Gorganchian, Prisma RetailLuis Hurtado, KommitMarina Monsisvais, Barracuda Public RelationsMarlene Dowls, J.B. PromotionalNicolas Watroba, ZimmicOlga Lopez, CIMA Logistics, LLCOscar R. Garcia, Need2SayOscar Saucedo, Landworks, Inc.Adriana Perezchica Avots, Via Real Estate GroupPeter Spradling, MarcoLeopoldo Valdes, Yapa Artisan EmpanadasRicardo Rocha, BondadosaRicardo Calles, Rich HomesRobert Balderas, Bob's ContainersRocio Van Nierop, Latinas in TechAaron Quinonez, QActualTony Selvaggio, eSmart RecyclingUriel Berrum, ScholarLeadVictor Martin, Amazonas Latin Food ImportsVin Montes, PROFITWill Marcencia, Wine Down MediaWill Ontiveros, Group O, Inc.