Latino Business Action Network (LBAN) Announces the 13th Cohort of the Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative
The current class of Latino and Latina entrepreneurs boasts gross revenue of more than $1.5 billion as the organization closes in on 1,000 alumni nationwide.
LBAN has a strong track record of scaling businesses that participate in our program at Stanford,”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latino Business Action Network (LBAN), the nation’s premier business scaling program for Latino entrepreneurs, proudly graduated its 13th cohort of exceptional business owners on July 22, 2002. Boasting a combined revenue of $1.5 Billion, the diverse group of CEOs, founders, and tech start-up leaders celebrated their completion of the organization’s Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative Education-Scaling Program (SLEI-Ed), a 10-week program jointly developed by Stanford University Graduate School of Business and LBAN.
— Arturo Cazares, LBAN CEO
Focused exclusively on preparing Latino and Latina entrepreneurs to take their businesses to the next level, LBAN’s most recent cohort hails from across the U.S. and Puerto Rico and includes several multi-million dollar operations motivated for aggressive growth.
Julio Bayona, CEO and Co-Founder of Ricky Joy, based in Atlanta, specializes in creating and marketing innovative beverage and food products for children. In the coming year, the $100 million company has set its sights on managing its production operation in the U.S. and becoming a $500 million operation within the next decade.
“How are we going to do it better for our customers? How are we gonna do it better for our employees?,” asked Bayona. “We needed more knowledge.” He credited LBAN with providing him with an innovative program that allowed him to take a step back and evaluate his business as they prepare to grow.
SLEI-Ed is an immersive, ten-week program that offers participants corporate vision and scaling frameworks taught by Stanford University Graduate School of Business faculty and subject matter experts. This innovative offering includes exclusive networking opportunities, access to capital providers, individual mentorship, investor pitch sessions and ongoing support. The uniquely tailored program is unlike any other currently available to this fast-growing segment of the U.S. economy.
"LBAN has a strong track record of scaling businesses that participate in our program at Stanford,” states Arturo Cazares, LBAN CEO. "The Latina and Latino-owned businesses that we convene at Stanford demonstrated 22% growth in the last 2 years vs 12% for comparable companies not in the program. Given that Cohort 13 represents a combined $1.5 billion in gross revenue, it’s fair to say that when these businesses use their new found skills to scale further, together with LBAN’s current alumni network, our participants will be poised to make a huge impact on the U.S. economy.”
Camille Padilla couldn’t agree more. The millennial co-founder of a tech start-up, Vodium, was recruited to the program following a meet and greet at South By Southwest last year. Having attracted investors, she realized she needed to build more than a product, she also needed to build a company culture that could scale.
“Ever since I started the company, I was searching LinkedIn for Latino entrepreneur resources,” said Padilla. “They've (LBAN) taught me foundations that you would assume people who start companies know, but we're running around in so many different directions, we forget, oh, there's an important reason behind taking a step back and instilling a vision within your company.”
To qualify for the LBAN - SLEI Business Scaling Program, applicants must generate $1 million in annual gross revenue or have raised at least $500,000 in external investment.
“The program focuses on the mindset of the (Latino and Latina) entrepreneur, how they see growth and how that shows itself in the way they manage, as well as the things they may overlook,” says Porras. “Our program works to enhance the mindset of the leaders who come to Stanford and enable those leaders to take what they’ve learned to their employees and community. It is a very important way to focus on growth.”
Cohort 13 will now join a dynamic national network of nearly 1,000 Latino and Latina entrepreneurs who are thriving in LBAN’s ecosystem. The after-program support includes ever-expanding resources, investment opportunities, and ongoing learning.
LBAN congratulates the following 75 Latina and Latino entrepreneurs of the thirteenth SLEI-Ed cohort.
Adrianna Navarro, Ladera Garden & Gifts
Adrian Padilla, Oakland Pallet Co., Inc.
Alfred Robledo, Alro Window Coverings
Alicia Chapman, Willamette Technical Fabricators
Andrea Barnhill, Socratik, LLC
Angel Castro, Tomcas Work and Safety Shoes, Corp.
Antonio Martinez, Universal Movers, LLC
Anuar Garcia, GreenTek Solutions, LLC
Anthony Valdiosera, VST Engineering, Inc.
Belinda Hernández-Arriaga, Ayudando Latinos A Soñar
Camille Padilla, VODIUM
Carla Moreno, Real Estate
Carlos Barragan, Vino Design Build
Carlos Bruno, Arteria
Claudia Duncan, QC Verify, LLC
Cesar McGuire, Bail Hotline Bailbonds
Christian Ibarrola, Winnuts
Cameron McKenzie, McKenzie and Associates, LLC
Alejandro Corpeño, Hello Iconic
Brandon Lopez-Cardenas, Daylight Produce, Inc.
Daniel Gonzalez, Execushield, Inc
Daniel Verdugo, Aligare Tech Corp
Edda Margeson, Cynergy Professional Systems
Eduardo Ortiz, El Pescador 10, Inc.
Edgar Aguilar, Legacy Construction Cleaning
Eduardo Arce, Bearaby
Eric Aguilar, Omnitron Sensors, Inc.
Eliseo Rodriguez, Adaptive Vision and Robotics
Richard Flores, Exclusive Floors & Interiors
Fanny Grande, Avenida Entertainment Group
Fernando Lopez, I Love Micheladas
Frank Antezana, iTech AG, LLC
Genoveva Arellano, Arellano Associates, LLC
Gavin Necochea, Pro Energy Services Group, LLC
Randell Torres Rivera, Greenstar Group, LLC
Gustavo Zientek, Consultare America, LLC
Guillermo Barral, R&G Heating and Cooling
Hector Gutierrez, Advantage Mechanical Supply
Hector Saldivar, Tia Lupita® Foods
Hector R. Topete, Redline Registration Services
Ignacio Viau, HOKALI
Jennifer Ramos, Jen Contracting Group, LLC
Irving Rivera, Solena Ag, Inc
Ivonne Payes, Re/Max American Dream
Jaime Martinez, Schola
Javier Valdez, Meet Virtually VR
Jimmy Noriega, IFI Network
Joel Dickstein, Mau Pets
Johnny Bosche, Conecta Voice Services
Juan Lozada, Law Office of JAL, PLLC
Julio Bayona, Ricky Joy Company
Kayla Castañeda, Agua Bonita
Laura Engen, L.E.A Relocation & Moving Services, LLC
Lucas Gorganchian, Prisma Retail
Luis Hurtado, Kommit
Marina Monsisvais, Barracuda Public Relations
Marlene Dowls, J.B. Promotional
Nicolas Watroba, Zimmic
Olga Lopez, CIMA Logistics, LLC
Oscar R. Garcia, Need2Say
Oscar Saucedo, Landworks, Inc.
Adriana Perezchica Avots, Via Real Estate Group
Peter Spradling, Marco
Leopoldo Valdes, Yapa Artisan Empanadas
Ricardo Rocha, Bondadosa
Ricardo Calles, Rich Homes
Robert Balderas, Bob's Containers
Rocio Van Nierop, Latinas in Tech
Aaron Quinonez, QActual
Tony Selvaggio, eSmart Recycling
Uriel Berrum, ScholarLead
Victor Martin, Amazonas Latin Food Imports
Vin Montes, PROFIT
Will Marcencia, Wine Down Media
Will Ontiveros, Group O, Inc.
Jennifer Garcia
LBAN
+1 650-787-0899
jennifer@lban.us
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn