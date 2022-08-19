VanTran Transformers makes Inc 5000 List For Third Consecutive Year

VanTran Transformers, the industry leader in manufacturing standard and custom distribution class transformers with the shortest lead times, announced that it made the Inc. 5000 list for the third year in a row.

WACO, Texas, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Inc. released its annual Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. VanTran Transformers, the industry leader in manufacturing standard and custom distribution class transformers with the shortest lead times, announced that it made the Inc. 5000 list for the third year in a row.

"VanTran is committed to building the highest quality transformers with the shortest lead times and best on-time delivery in the industry. Making this list for a third consecutive year reflects the sustainable growth this business model will support."

– Don Bolin CEO

This, along with being recognized on the Inc. Regionals list for fastest-growing companies in the Southwest region, are true testaments to the hard work, dedication, and continued investments being made by VanTran. The continued growth year over year validates VanTran's ability to provide quality transformers to the utility, industrial, oil and gas, petrochemical, mining, transportation, and renewable markets. Despite constraints within the supply chain, VanTran continues to be the industry leader in lead time by providing quality transformers on time and within project parameters.

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

