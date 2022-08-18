Finalists named for 2022 Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education

CANADA, August 18 - Thirty-four education professionals from throughout B.C. have been named as finalists in this year’s Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education.

Launched in 2018, the awards honour public, independent and First Nations school teachers, principals, vice-principals, school and district leaders, and support staff who go above and beyond to make life better for K-12 students in B.C.

This year, 10 awards will be given: two honouring teachers, three recognizing school leaders and three for district leaders, and two honouring support staff.

During the nomination period, from Oct. 5, 2021 to March 31, 2022, 113 nominations were received.

The 2022 Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education finalists are:

Community engagement

Tom Craik, teacher, Ellison Elementary, SD 22 (Vernon)

Alisha Parashar, past teacher, John Oliver Secondary, SD 39 (Vancouver)

Sandra Richardson, vice-principal, Penticton Secondary, SD 67 (Okanagan-Skaha)

District leadership

Ivano Cecchini, executive director of facilities and planning services, SD 34 (Coquitlam)

Randy Jones, behaviour intervention service co-ordinator, retired, SD 23 (Central Okanagan)

Larry Mattin, director of instruction, SD 79 (Cowichan Valley)

Extracurricular leadership

Joe Frew, teacher, Terry Fox Elementary, SD 34 (Abbotsford)

Christina Horwood, teacher, Oak Bay High, SD 61 (Greater Victoria)

Jaswinder Sodhi, teacher, University Hill Secondary, SD 39 (Vancouver)

Indigenous education

Birdy Markert, district principal of Indigenous education, SD 54 (Bulkley Valley)

Gordon Powell, district principal for aboriginal learning, retired, SD 36 (Surrey)

Outstanding new teacher

Rupinder Aujla, teacher, Ellison Elementary SD 23 (Central Okanagan)

Rob Bennett, teacher, Ecole Kelowna Secondary SD 23 (Central Okanagan)

Carmen McDowell, teacher, Rutland Middle, SD 23 (Central Okanagan)

Outstanding support – school community

Rolanda Lavallee, custodial manager, SD 54 (Bulkley Valley)

Amelia Misak, community schools outreach worker, SD 36 (Surrey)

Nicole Rishaug, student success team advocate, Mount Boucherie Secondary, SD 23 (Central Okanagan)

Outstanding Support – teaching assistant

Edith (Lynne) Brissard, teaching assistant, Chetwynd Secondary, SD 59 (Peace River South)

Bonnie Cheng, teaching assistant, David Lloyd George Elementary, SD 39 (Vancouver)

Elaine Tattrie, teaching assistant, Gibsons Elementary, SD 46 (Sunshine Coast)

Outstanding Team Collaboration

Megan Kang (team 1), teacher, Westcot Elementary, SD 45 (West Vancouver)

Meghan Stewart (team 1), teacher, Westcot Elementary, SD 45 (West Vancouver)

Tricia Yurkowski (team 1), teacher, vice-principal, Westcot Elementary, SD 45 (West Vancouver)

Sara Douglas (team 2), music teacher, Chatelech Secondary, SD 46 (Sunshine Coast)

Tom Kellough (team 2), music teacher, Chatelech Secondary, SD 46 (Sunshine Coast)

Corinne McWhinney (team 3), district technology innovation coordinator, SD 22 (Vernon)

Joshua Vance (team 3), vice-principal, Kalamalka Secondary, SD 22 (Vernon)

Timothy Agnew (team 3), director of technology, SD 22 (Vernon)

School Leadership

Rick Chan, principal, Eastview Elementary, SD 44 (North Vancouver)

Lisa Jamieson, principal, Janice Churchill Elementary, SD 36 (Surrey)

Ian Levings, principal, Eugene Reimer Middle, SD 34 (Abbotsford)

Social Equity and Diversity

Beth Applewhite, acting district principal of equity, diversity and inclusion, SD 34 (Coquitlam)

Balroop Dhanoa, teacher/department head, social justice, R.E. Mountain Secondary, SD 35 (Langley)

Nerlap Sidhu, teacher, Eugene Reimer Middle, SD 34 (Abbotsford)

The 10 award winners will be announced at a ceremony at Government House in Victoria on Oct. 14, 2022.

Each winner will receive a $3,000 personal bursary for professional learning, a $2,000 contribution to their school for professional learning, and a commemorative trophy. Runners-up will each receive a $1,000 personal bursary for professional learning and a $1,000 contribution to their school for professional learning.

Learn More:

For more information about the Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education, visit: www.gov.bc.ca/excellenceineducation