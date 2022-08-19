Four Hyundai Motor Group Companies Announce Adoption of the ISO International Standard for Open Source Compliance
Four Hyundai Motor Group companies, joint certification of the ISO international standard for open source complianceSAN FRANCISCO, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Four Hyundai Motor Group companies, joint certification of the ISO international standard for open source compliance
– Acquired ISO certifications of four companies simultaneously through collaboration of Hyundai Motor Company, Kia, Hyundai Mobis, and Hyundai Autoever … The industry’s first the international standard for open source compliance(ISO/IEC 5230:2020) joint certification … Securing public confidence in software and increasing utilization through systematic management of the entire supply chain
– Provides a comprehensive portal and user guide to support developers in the mobility field and expand the ecosystem
– “Beyond the group, we will lead the expansion and development of the open source ecosystem throughout the automobile industry”
The four Hyundai Motor Group companies were internationally recognized for having a systematic management system (compliance) for the use of open source.
Hyundai Motor Group announced on the 17th that it has simultaneously acquired the open source compliance-related standard certification(ISO/IEC 5230) from the International Organization for Standardization(ISO) through collaboration with four group companies(Hyundai Motor Company, Kia, Hyundai Mobis, and Hyundai Autoever) that make up the automotive supply chain.
In the last 20 years, the International Organization for Standardization and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) adopted the standard of the ‘Open Chain Project’ led by the Linux Foundation, a non-profit organization in the United States, as the only international standard related to open source software compliance (ISO/IEC 5230). The International Organization for Standardization evaluates whether the certification is achieved by examining the appropriateness of establishing open source policies and processes, establishing a compliance system, and meeting the standards for developer education and evaluation.
When using open source for software development, there are advantages such as shortening the development period and reducing costs, but it is important to systematically manage the use of open source because problems such as security vulnerabilities and copyright disputes may occur.
Hyundai Motor Group’s open source software compliance international standard certification is characterized by the cooperation of four companies, Hyundai Motor, Kia, Hyundai Mobis, and Hyundai Autoever, that make up the automotive supply chain.
The group companies specialized in software development, component packaging, and mass production obtained ISO certification through collaboration, securing public confidence in open source software across the automotive industry for the first time in the industry.
Through a business agreement with National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA), Hyundai Motor Group has expanded its open source management scope to the supply chain while providing (1) establishment of open source management system and education for experts training and (2) open source license verification service to supporting suppliers. The Hyundai Motor Group open source compliance system will be provided in the form of a comprehensive portal at the end of this month.
In addition, Hyundai Motor Group will strengthen its support by providing a guide to users who want to utilize it, and will continue to expand the open source ecosystem and promote win-win cooperation with partners in the future.
“As the importance of open source in the future mobility field is increasing day by day, we will take the lead in expanding and developing the open source ecosystem across the supply chain in automotive industry beyond the group,” said Yonghwa Kim, vice president of Hyundai Motor Company and Kia R&D Division.
Meanwhile, the Hyundai Motor Group is continuously expanding its software support activities throughout the mobility industry by providing open APIs through the Hyundai Motor Company, Kia, and Genesis Developers platforms.
Shane Coughlan
OpenChain Project
+818040358083 ext.
email us here