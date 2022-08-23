Vancoast Seeds Represents International Seed Banks Providing Growers With Quality Genetics To Meet Consumer Trends
Vancoast Seeds has established partnerships with Crop King Seeds, Sonoma Seeds, Mary Jane’s Garden, Sunwest Genetics, and Beaver Seeds. The wholesale company currently features over 120 quality cannabis strains with guaranteed germination rates and consistent profiles. The team at Vancoast Seeds takes into consideration the unique agronomic needs and specific market demands of their wholesale customers to ensure a successful grow. By the end of the year, the company plans to triple its seed offerings.
“Though cultivators continue to favor THC percentage when purchasing, we’re seeing more demand for auto-flowering varieties, especially at smaller cultivation facilities or in states with significant seasonal changes where multiple harvests are a necessity,” explained Vancoast Seeds CEO, Landra De.
“Vancoast Seeds is committed to the success of our wholesale business partners. Our goal is to help bridge the gap between supply and consumer, making it easier for growers to fine tune their genetics for specific product portfolios,” said De.
Recently, there has been an increasing demand for Hash Plant and Crown Royal cultivars at Vancoast Seeds. These produce more resin, making them ideal for concentrate production. According to data firm, Headset, concentrates make up 8.3% of the U.S. cannabis market share, but this number is expected to grow as more experienced cannabis users seek higher potency products. The company’s strong understanding of consumer buying trends as well as industry-specific agronomic factors, allows Vancoast Seeds to anticipate and serve evolving market interests.
Beyond its cannabis wholesale offerings, Vancoast Seeds has emerged as an educational and community-forward resource. Cultivation experts are available 24/7 for customer support and each seed bank has its own charity component.
For more information, visit vancoastseeds.com.
About Vancoast Seeds
Vancoast Seeds is a cannabis seed wholesaler representing top international banks, including Crop King Seeds, Sonoma Seeds, Mary Jane’s Garden, Sunwest Genetics, and Beaver Seeds. Originally established in Canada, Vancoast Seeds officially relocated its headquarters to Los Angeles, California, in 2019. With over a decade of experience specializing in plant genetics, Vancoast Seeds bridges the gap between supply and consumer, providing quality cultivars and a diverse selection of rare and popular cannabis strains to commercial growers. With an 80 percent germination guarantee and live customer support, Vancoast Seeds is committed to helping its wholesale partners succeed in the cannabis industry.
Other