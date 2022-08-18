Burma Road in Schuylkill County Posted with 10-Ton Weight Restriction

​

Allentown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today State Route 1006/Burma Road is being posted with a 10-ton weight restriction between PA 61 and Brockton Mountain Drive in St. Clair Borough, East Norwegian, Blythe and Ryan townships, Schuylkill County.





An Engineering and Traffic Study was completed and determined this section of Burma Road has weakened pavement that is at risk of being even more seriously damaged unless vehicles over a certain weight are prohibited.





The posting is in accordance with Section 4902(a) of the Vehicle Code. This section of the vehicle code allows the Commonwealth and local authorities (municipalities) to prohibit certain weight and sized vehicles based on the roadway conditions.





