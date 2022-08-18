Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,633 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,874 in the last 365 days.

Burma Road in Schuylkill County Posted with 10-Ton Weight Restriction

Allentown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today  State Route 1006/Burma Road is being posted with a 10-ton weight restriction between PA 61 and Brockton Mountain Drive in St. Clair Borough, East Norwegian, Blythe and Ryan townships, Schuylkill County. 


An Engineering and Traffic Study was completed and determined this section of Burma Road has weakened pavement that is at risk of being even more seriously damaged unless vehicles over a certain weight are prohibited. 


The posting is in accordance with Section 4902(a) of the Vehicle Code. This section of the vehicle code allows the Commonwealth and local authorities (municipalities) to prohibit certain weight and sized vehicles based on the roadway conditions.


Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.govDistrict5.


Follow regional PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAllentown, and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.


MEDIA CONTACTS: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555, ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556, sebrown@pa.gov.


# # #


You just read:

Burma Road in Schuylkill County Posted with 10-Ton Weight Restriction

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.