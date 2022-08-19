Member Content Shares on the Construction Links Network Platform - August 18
Industry leading companies and organizations sharing digital content with their peers including the latest news, blogs, webinars, podcasts and videos.
The next best thing to the incredible industry content that Construction Links Network delivers is the team behind the force. It’s why Procore proudly partners with Construction Links Network.”SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Construction Links Network is pleased to announce that the following members shared digital content on the platform this week including the popular weekly Round Up e-Newsletter delivered to over 7600 industry professionals in the construction, building and design community across Canada:
— Arabi Silva - Procore Technologies
• Jonas Construction Software Webinar: Masterclass – Cloud vs. On-Premise – 5 Advantages of Operating Your Construction & Service Business in the Cloud
• Kryton International Blog: How Concrete Construction Can Provide Circular Economy Solutions
• HRAI Video: HRAI In the Air Interview with Kick off Keynote Speaker Chris Turner
• Bridgit Blog: How long-term people planning helps general contractors stay proactive with project planning, bidding, and recruitment
• Skyline Group Case Study: Spirit of York Distillery Getting into the Spirit of Height Safety
• Nesbitt Training Blog: The Importance of Positivity in Leaders
• IAPMO News: IAPMO Partners with Pfister on ‘American Plumber Stories’
• Procore Technologies News: Procore Appoints Steve Davis as President of Product and Technology
• CONEXPO-CON/AGG News: The Arbor Day Foundation and CONEXPO-CON/AGG | IFPE partner to support vital forest ecosystems
• STACK Construction Technologies Blog: The Top 5 Ways to Lose (and Make) Money on a Construction Project
• CarbonCure Technologies e-Book: Innovations in Concrete: 4 Levers to Reduce CO₂ Emissions of Concrete
• Timescapes Canada Video: Element5 - YWCA Supportive Housing - Timescapes construction time-lapse
• CABA News: Chris Lane of Johnson Controls is named to the CABA Board of Directors
• Procore Technologies News: Mattamy Homes Selects Procore As its Construction Management Platform to Support Aggressive Growth
• IAPMO News: Report on Comments Toward Development of 2024 UPC, UMC Now Available for Online Download
• Stack Construction Technologies News: STACK Construction Technologies Lands on the Inc 5000 List for the Sixth Consecutive Year
Learn how to “get more eyes” on your digital content - book a demo with publisher Arnie Gess and get a free trail.
Join your peers by subscribing to the popular Round Up e-Newsletter delivered to your in-box every Thursday morning.
About
Established in 2003, Construction Links Network is a peer-to-peer content sharing platform for the construction, building and design community. Our network includes thousands of construction managers, contractors, developers, building managers, property managers, architects, designers, engineers, government officials and more.
Arnie Gess
Construction Links Network
+1 403-589-4832
arnie@constructionlinks.ca
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Membership - Construction Links Network Platform