New Hybrid Educational/Mystery Novel Provides Innovative Way to Become an Expert in Cryptocurrency

An eye opener for those like me who are skeptical of money that cannot be seen or held. I highly recommend this concise and informative book.”UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is not a person alive who isn’t aware of cryptocurrency and its seductive promises of fortunes built in mere minutes. But for every success story, there are thousands of failures -- in part because of how complicated it is. How many times has someone tried to explain a blockchain or NFTs, only to make it that much more confusing?
— Amazon reviewer Catherine
ALARMING NEWS...IN CRYPTO WORLD, a new book by Colleen Richter Gonzales, solves this problem by explaining everything one could possibly need to know about crypto while wrapping it up in an easily digestible and deliciously enjoyable mystery plot.
“An easy way to start understanding cryptocurrency is through storytelling,” says the author, “and this is the technique I use to explain key cryptocurrency topics such as Cold Wallets, Investing, Crypto Whales, and the importance of keeping passwords.”
As for the story, what’s more of a pipedream than becoming a millionaire overnight? For Franklin Perry, a journalist for The Atlantic Magazine, this dream becomes a reality. While doing research for a story, Perry discovers a trove of forgotten crypto knowledge that instantly makes him far richer than his journalism career ever could.
Life is good at first, and Perry decides to use some of his newfound free time to spread the word about the boons of crypto. But when a mysterious wallet found inside an old PC sparks an investigation, that points to a far darker and deeper conspiracy. Franklin and the few allies he can trust find themselves thrust into the middle of a dangerous game. Before time runs out, Franklin will find that sometimes a fortune is a small price to pay, and that there is no such thing as a secret buried too deep.
In ALARMING NEWS...IN CRYPTO WORLD, readers will become experts in the ins and outs of this new monetary landscape without ever feeling like they’re sitting down for a lesson. Gonzales’ ability to weave knowledge into a compelling and unpredictable plot is nothing short of mastery.
“ALARMING NEWS…IN CRYPTO WORLD is an eye opener for those like me who are skeptical of money that cannot be held or be seen in financial statements. Where does it come from? How does it change value?” says Amazon reviewer Catherine. “The author tells a credible story, citing real people and part of their journey through the tangled financial world. I highly recommend this concise and informative book.”
“It is an intriguing story full of twists and turns that will leave you wanting more! I hope there is a sequel,” says another Amazon reviewer.
The book is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Colleen Richter Gonzales is originally from the San Fernando Valley in California. She now resides in Glendale, Arizona, while spending her summers in Tiburon, California (San Francisco Area). She has been writing books and short stories for most of her adult life. She graduated from Scottsdale Community College. She enjoys friendships from her early days in school. Susan Adamson, the editor, is a lifelong friend from junior high and high Sshool. Colleen has a son Daniel and well as a niece Kristin and nephew Matt to whom this book is dedicated.
