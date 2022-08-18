2022-08-18 16:11:49.56 Ridgedale Convenience Store Sells $55,558 Winning Scratchers Ticket

2022-08-18 16:11:49.56

Rapid Roberts, 295 Laurel St. in Ridgedale, became the latest Missouri Lottery retailer to sell a top-prize winning ticket in the “Bingo Twist” Scratchers game.

The winner claimed a top prize, one of six offered in the game, by using the Lottery’s mail-in claiming system.

More information on how to claim prizes, both in person and through the mail, can be found on the “Claim Prizes” page on MOLottery.com.

“Bingo Twist” is a $3 Scratchers game that offers prizes ranging from $3 to $55,558. Currently, there are over $8.6 million in unclaimed prizes in the game, including three more top prizes of $55,558 and two additional prizes of $25,003.

In FY21, players in Taney County won more than $12.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $1.2 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $1.9 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.