2022-08-18 11:34:19.527 Powerball Player Reads Numbers in Disbelief After Buying $1 Million Winning Ticket

At first, a Missouri Lottery player who won $1 Million in the Aug. 10 Powerball drawing didn’t believe she’d won on the ticket she purchased at Bridgeton Phillips 66, located at 12218 St. Charles Rock Road. 

“I made my husband read me the numbers over and over until we were both sure,” she laughed. 

When it finally set in that she was a winner, she went through a flood of emotions. 

“There was a lot of shock, uncertainty, and then the excitement came,” she added. 
 
Her winning ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn: 29, 44, 59, 61 and 68. The Powerball number that night was 19.

Powerball is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game with drawings held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. All current and past winning numbers can be found at MOLottery.com.

In FY21, players in St. Louis County won more than $205.8 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $19.8 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $39.9 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

