2022-08-18 16:34:40.19 Stroke of Luck Leads to $1 Million Prize Scratchers Win

The sight of a full parking lot sent a Missouri Lottery player to another store, where he ended up with a $1 million prize on a “Millionaire Blowout” Scratchers ticket. 

“The place I was going to stop at had a lot full of cars, so you couldn’t get in,” the winner explained. “So I just went down the road.”

He instead stopped at Peery’s Market, 37905 E. 50 Highway in Lone Jack, and decided to purchase a Scratchers ticket while there.

“When I scanned it, it said it was $1 million!” he said.

When he brought the ticket home, his wife thought he was confused as to how much he had won.

“She thought I had won $1,000 and I was reading it wrong,” he laughed. “But I wasn’t!”

Millionaire Blowout” is a $50 Scratchers game that offers prizes ranging from $50 to $5 million. Currently, there are over $243.3 million in unclaimed prizes in the game, including three top prizes of $5 million and 16 additional prizes of $1 million.

In FY21, players in Jackson County won more than $92.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $9.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $22.4 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

