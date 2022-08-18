2022-08-18 17:03:12.143 $50,000 Scratchers Winner: I Could Not Believe It

2022-08-18 17:03:12.143

While out running errands, a Missouri Lottery player purchased a Scratchers ticket worth $50,000 at Price Chopper, 1360 Forum Drive, in Rolla.

“I could not believe it,” the winner said. “That’s the most I ever won in my life.”

He plans to use the money for home improvements.

“100X the Money” is a $10 game that launched on May 31. The game features prizes from $10 to $1 million. It currently has over $21.4 million in unclaimed prizes, including a top prize of $1 million and four additional prizes of $50,000.

In FY21, players in Phelps County won more than $8.5 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $857,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $3 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

