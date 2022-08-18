St. Johnsbury Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash/Fire

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A4006332

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Wicks

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-585-6997

DATE/TIME: 08/18/2022 1401 hours

STREET: I91N

TOWN: Waterford

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:N/A

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 127

WEATHER: Overcast

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Maya Pierick

AGE: 27

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Madison, Wisconsin

VEHICLE YEAR: 2004

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Camry

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Fire, total loss

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above mentioned date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to the report of a vehicle fire on Interstate 91 North in the area of mile marker 127. Further investigation revealed the vehicle lost control and left the roadway, coming to rest approximately 50 feet off the side of the interstate. The operator, identified as Maya Pierick, was not injured, and the vehicle was a total loss. State Police were assisted by both the St. Johnsbury Fire Department as well as the Waterford Fire Department.

Trooper David Wicks

Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks

Phone: 802-585-6997

Email: david.wicks@vermont.gov