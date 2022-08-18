St. Johnsbury Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash/Fire
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A4006332
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Wicks
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-585-6997
DATE/TIME: 08/18/2022 1401 hours
STREET: I91N
TOWN: Waterford
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:N/A
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 127
WEATHER: Overcast
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Maya Pierick
AGE: 27
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Madison, Wisconsin
VEHICLE YEAR: 2004
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Camry
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Fire, total loss
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above mentioned date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to the report of a vehicle fire on Interstate 91 North in the area of mile marker 127. Further investigation revealed the vehicle lost control and left the roadway, coming to rest approximately 50 feet off the side of the interstate. The operator, identified as Maya Pierick, was not injured, and the vehicle was a total loss. State Police were assisted by both the St. Johnsbury Fire Department as well as the Waterford Fire Department.
Trooper David Wicks
Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks
Phone: 802-585-6997
Email: david.wicks@vermont.gov