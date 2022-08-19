Conference to Explore What CEOs Now Need to Succeed
Arizona State University is the Presenting Sponsor for the World's Best Connectors' 4th Annual Conference--Leading...From the Top--on October 27, 2022 at SkySong Center in Scottsdale, Arizona.
World's Best Connectors' "Leading...from the Top" Conference Will Reimagine C-Suites in the Post-Pandemic, Post-George Floyd, Post-Jan 6 Era
This conference will be a continuation of WBC’s mission to help executives strengthen connections to what I call the new 5 C’s: connections to family, employees, clients, government, and the media”SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the past few years, momentous events (e.g., the pandemic, natural disasters, the George Floyd murder, etc.) have disrupted the traditional hierarchical structure of businesses. Dramatic changes in manager/employee power balances, office locations, employee wages/incentives, and even currencies being used, have benefited some executives, driven some to retirement or new industries, and left others dazed and confused. The World’s Best Connectors (www.thewbcs.com) and Arizona State University are organizations dedicated to enhancing the leadership development, reskilling, and overall success of CEOs. This conference is their fourth annual collaboration. “Leading...From the Top Presented by Arizona State University,” which will be held on Thursday, October 27, 2022, from 8 AM to 3 PM at SkySong Center, 1365 N Scottsdale Rd, Ste 130/135, Scottsdale, Arizona, is designed to help business leaders plan for and cope with the dramatic changes of the past few years (with more to come).
“This conference will be a continuation of WBC’s mission to help executives strengthen their connections to what I call the new 5 C’s—their connections to family, employees, clients, government, and the media,” says Denise Meridith, CEO of World’s Best Connectors.
"Leading from the Top" is geared at executives, who, during this full-day conference, will hear and learn from successful CEOs; meet and converse with other public and private leaders facing common challenges; and will leave with new ideas and tools that help prepare them for the continuing changes in their lives that will occur in 2023 and beyond.
Speakers will include government leaders, such as Mayors Kate Gallego and Corey Woods, Congressman Greg Stanton, Councilman OD Harris, and representatives from the Office of Mark Kelly and City of Scottsdale, who will discuss future government/business relations. Business leaders from the Federal Reserve, APS, Arizona Commerce Authority, ISOutsource, IREX AI, Arizona Business Consulting, BlueFire Group, Connect Your City, and other firms, as well as the CEOs of large organizations and associations, such as ASU and Cornell Universities, C-Suite Network, Eliances, and Angel Investor Networks, will share their solutions to challenges re: regaining and retaining members, employees, customers, and clients. Ray Schey, Publisher of the Phoenix Business Journal will moderate a panel discussing the role the media can/will/should play in business in the future. The luncheon will focus on CEO’s mental, physical, and emotional health as it impacts their personal lives and families.
Companies who would like to sponsor this exciting event, bring several members of their leadership team, or have a digital exhibit that will be promoted on our WBC WHOVA Conference app from September 15 through December 2022, should immediately contact worldsbestconnectors@gmail.com
"Leading…from the Top" will be a hybrid conference. There will be in-person attendance which includes continental breakfast, lunch, and a no-host happy hour. Individuals can purchase these limited-availability tickets for early bird prices no later than September 30 at www.thewbcs.com. Any in-person seats left will be available at a higher price from October 1-14. Online Zoom access tickets that will provide access to the program from 8:30-3 PM are also available now and until October 26. All registered attendees will be able to read details about the agenda, speakers, and sponsors; submit questions to speakers; and participate in raffles, surveys, and polls before, during, and after the conference on the WHOVA app.
People, who have sponsored or attended Meridith's numerous conferences during the past 27 years, know and respect the return on their investments at her events. Business and community leaders always leave tired (but inspired) with what she calls the new "Three R's": valuable references, resources, and referrals.
