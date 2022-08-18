Don Moen Releases New Recording, "Great Is Your Mercy," Available Now

The internationally renowned singer/songwriter and worship music icon was inspired to write the song by Psalm 86:12-13.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Don Moen has released a new song, "Great Is Your Mercy," available on all music platforms now. CLICK HERE to listen and download the encouraging new song.

The internationally renowned singer/songwriter and worship music icon was inspired to write the song by Psalm 86:12-13, which says. "I will praise You, O Lord my God, with all my heart, and I will glorify Your name forevermore. For great is Your mercy toward me."

About the song, Don says: "In these challenging times, more than ever, we need to stay focused on the fact that God's mercies are new every morning, His promises are ageless, and His love will never end! The psalmist said, "I will sing of the mercies of the Lord forever". Join me today in declaring "Great Is Your Mercy Toward Me".

This is not the first time the song has been recorded, but it is the first time the entire song has been released.

Don says: "Many years ago my friend Donnie McClurkin recorded just the chorus but there are two verses to the song as well, so I went into the studio with my band to record the entire song."

The song is available on all digital platforms now. CLICK HERE to listen and download.

ABOUT DON MOEN:
Don Moen, a pioneer of the modern Praise and Worship movement, has spent his career as a worship leader, producer, songwriter, and music executive. Moen has sold over 5 MILLION records during his career. While a student at Oral Roberts University in the early 70s, Moen began touring with the musical group Living Sound and evangelist Terry Law. By 1986, Moen had recorded "Give Thanks" for the Hosanna Music! praise and worship series at Integrity Music, where he would serve as creative director, executive producer, and eventually, president of the label. During his tenure there, he sold more than 5 million units and signed worship leaders and songwriters, such as Paul Baloche, Ron Kenoly, Darlene Zschech, and many more. Today, Moen lives in Nashville, Tenn., with his wife, Laura, where he is president of Don Moen Productions and oversees his international nonprofit ministry, Worship in Action.

CONNECT WITH DON MOEN:
www.DonMoen.com
facebook.com/DonMoenMusic
instagram.com/DonMoen
twitter.com/DonMoen

Chloe Bussman
Conduit Media Solutions
email us here

